Newport High School midfielder/forward Sasha Moran blazes past the last line of Ontario defense on her way to beating Tigers keeper Madi Guiterrez one-on-one for one of Moran’s two goals during the Cubs’ first 4A girls state tournament victory in program history, a 5-0 first-round shutout last Wednesday at Morrow Field in Newport. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Newport sophomore midfielder Brisa Aguilar outhustles Ontario sophomore Macy Rodriguez for a 50-50 ball last Wednesday during the Cubs’ 5-0 victory in a first round 4A state tournament match in Newport before Gladstone ended the Cubs’ season Saturday with a 1-0 win in the state quarterfinals at Gladstone.
Teammates congratulate sophomore defender/midfielder Blair Thompson, second from left, after Thompson scored the Newport girls soccer team’s fifth goal in a 5-0 first round 4A state tournament win last Wednesday over Ontario at Morrow Field. The Cubs fell 1-0 Saturday at Gladstone in the state quarterfinals, and finished the most successful season program history 13-3-1.
The final chapter of the most successful season in Newport High School girls soccer history didn’t come with a storybook ending. And the Newport boys soccer team fared no better last weekend.
Last Wednesday, the Cubs girls received a two-goal effort from sophomore Sasha Moran and posted the program’s first state playoff victory in a 5-0 first-round shutout of Ontario at Morrow Field in Newport. On Saturday, despite holding the state’s top scorer from finding the back of the net, the Newport girls fell 1-0 in a OSAA 4A state quarterfinal match at Gladstone.
The No. 3-seed Gladiators, who downed Newport 5-0 in the Cubs girls’ first state playoff match in last November’s opening round, advanced to a Tuesday semifinal match at Hidden Valley. The Newport girls finished the campaign 13-3-1.
The Newport boys, winners of a 3-1 first-round match last Tuesday at Madras, traveled Saturday to the Mountain Time Zone, and were blanked 2-0 at fifth-seed Ontario. The Cubs boys closed at 7-5-5.
4A girls first round: Newport 5, Ontario 0
By the time sophomore reserve Blair Thompson scored late in the second half to cap the scoring last Wednesday at Morrow Field, the Cubs had already begun celebrating their first state playoff win.
Junior midfielder Layla Newell, who scored twice in Newport’s play-in victory, got the Cubs on the board in the eighth minute before back-to-back Moran tallies and a perfectly-placed free kick by sophomore Brisa Aguilar in the 40th minute gave Newport a 4-0 halftime advantage.
Thompson’s goal in the 72nd minute was just another reason for the Cubs to celebrate their accomplishment in the later stages of the match.
Senior goalkeeper Avonly Wolf made two saves and sophomore Breanna Sanders, who came on in the 71st minute, made one save as the pair combined to post the shutout.
4A girls quarterfinal: Gladstone 1, Newport 0
At Gladstone, Gladiators senior Rhyli Grim entered Saturday’s match against No. 6-seed Newport having scored 47 goals in 15 matches this season, an average of 3.13 goals per match.
And though the Cubs managed to keep Grim from scoring in a match for the first time this season, Gladstone senior Delaney McNett’s goal just past the midpoint of the second half proved the difference.
Senior Emersyn Stepp posted the shutout in goal for Gladstone.
4A boys quarterfinal: Ontario 2, Newport 0
At Ontario, Jamis Gonzalez scored in the first half and Jaaziel Chavez added a goal in the second as the Tigers claimed the Saturday afternoon quarterfinal victory, ending Newport’s season with a 7-5-5 record in the state tournament’s quarterfinal round.
“Ontario was the better team when we played, and they wanted it more than we did,” Newport head coach Ollie Richardson wrote in a text message Sunday to News-Times staff. “They had better passing and movement off the ball and were able to capitalize on their opportunities.”
In the first half, Gonzalez netted a direct free kick from about 20 yards out that gave the No. 5-seed Tigers (12-1-0) an advantage they maintained through halftime. Chavez scored an insurance goal after dribbling through the Newport defense in the second half before beating Cubs keeper Ivan Farias.
Richardson said his team’s old nemesis — stretches of inability to finish scoring chances — was again the culprit in its season-ending defeat. Earlier in the week, Newport, the tournament’s 13th seed, upset Madras 3-1 on the road in a first round match.
“We had our chances to score, but couldn’t put anything together to find the back of the net,” Richardson wrote. “We struggled to find our rhythm most of the game, but battled and fought hard until the final whistle. I couldn’t be more proud of our team for exceeding expectations and playing their best soccer at the end of the season.”
Regardless, with the core of this year’s team slated to return in the fall of 2023, Richardson was already looking ahead to next season.
“We will be back next year, hungrier than ever, ready to compete every day to be the best we can be,” Richardson wrote.
