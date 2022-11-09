The final chapter of the most successful season in Newport High School girls soccer history didn’t come with a storybook ending. And the Newport boys soccer team fared no better last weekend.

Last Wednesday, the Cubs girls received a two-goal effort from sophomore Sasha Moran and posted the program’s first state playoff victory in a 5-0 first-round shutout of Ontario at Morrow Field in Newport. On Saturday, despite holding the state’s top scorer from finding the back of the net, the Newport girls fell 1-0 in a OSAA 4A state quarterfinal match at Gladstone.

