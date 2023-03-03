CORVALLIS — Eight Newport Swim Team athletes competed Feb. 23-26 at the Oregon Swimming Ages 11-14 Short-Course State Championships at the Osborn Aquatic Center, but none shined as bright as Ilona Weisz.

The 12-year-old Weisz collected five new club records on her way to five first-place swims, winning state championships in the ages 11-12 girls 50-yard, 100 and 200 freestyle, and the 50 and 100 butterfly. Weisz also swam to a third-place finish in the 100 individual medley, which helped her to the second highest individual point total for ages 11-12 girls at a statewide meet that featured more than 450 competitors from 35 teams.

