CORVALLIS — Eight Newport Swim Team athletes competed Feb. 23-26 at the Oregon Swimming Ages 11-14 Short-Course State Championships at the Osborn Aquatic Center, but none shined as bright as Ilona Weisz.
The 12-year-old Weisz collected five new club records on her way to five first-place swims, winning state championships in the ages 11-12 girls 50-yard, 100 and 200 freestyle, and the 50 and 100 butterfly. Weisz also swam to a third-place finish in the 100 individual medley, which helped her to the second highest individual point total for ages 11-12 girls at a statewide meet that featured more than 450 competitors from 35 teams.
Others who competed last weekend for NST at Corvallis included:
• Jahan Eibner, age 13, who placed fifth in the 200- and 400-individual medley, eighth in the 500 freestyle and 100 breaststroke, and ninth in the 200 breaststroke;
• Gwynn Postlewait, age 13, who took 12th in the 100 and 200 breaststroke, 500 freestyle and 400-individual medley with all personal-record times;
• Ruby Perucci, age 13, who was sixth in the 100 backstroke, eighth in the 200 backstroke, and 19th in the 100 and 200 freestyle, all personal-best times;
•Hana Parker, age 13, who claimed 13th in the 100 butterfly and 15th in the 100 backstroke with PRs in both races;
• Gracelynn Howard, age 13, who placed eighth in the 200 butterfly;
• Skyla Chen, age 11, who was 15th in the 50 butterfly and 50 freestyle, with personal bests in each race;
• Hudson Cline, age 11, who was 20th in the 100 freestyle, 21st in the 200 freestyle, and 22nd in the 100 backstroke, with a pair of personal-best times.
As a team, Newport posted 31 individual personal-best swims, and finished in 15th place.
Starting yesterday (Thursday, March 2) through Sunday, March 5, NST athletes compete at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis for the Oregon Swimming Senior Short-Course State Championships.
