marathoners_April-14

Newport High School alums Jeremy Turner, left, and Rob Wienert, are slated Monday, April 17, to complete in the 127th running of the Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest annual marathon. Follow their progress live by visiting http://baa.org/races/boston-marathon/watch. (Photo courtesy of Jo-Hanna Wienert)

BOSTON — The 127th running of the Boston Marathon, arguably the pinnacle of U.S.-based road races, takes place Monday, April 17, and among the nearly 30,000 runners from more than 100 countries to qualify for the prestigious event are a pair of Newport High School graduates.

Rob Wienert, 38, and Jeremy Turner, 26, each recorded Boston Marathon qualifying times at USA Track and Field-sanctioned marathons last calendar year.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.