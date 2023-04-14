Newport High School alums Jeremy Turner, left, and Rob Wienert, are slated Monday, April 17, to complete in the 127th running of the Boston Marathon, the world’s oldest annual marathon. Follow their progress live by visiting http://baa.org/races/boston-marathon/watch. (Photo courtesy of Jo-Hanna Wienert)
BOSTON — The 127th running of the Boston Marathon, arguably the pinnacle of U.S.-based road races, takes place Monday, April 17, and among the nearly 30,000 runners from more than 100 countries to qualify for the prestigious event are a pair of Newport High School graduates.
Rob Wienert, 38, and Jeremy Turner, 26, each recorded Boston Marathon qualifying times at USA Track and Field-sanctioned marathons last calendar year.
Wienert, whose cutoff time was 3 hours, 5 minutes, first earned his qualifying time at last year’s Newport Marathon, finishing in 3:02.33 before clocking a 2:55.55 at the Cascade Express Marathon at Snoqualmie Pass, Washington. Turner, who needed to qualify for Boston by breaking the 3-hour mark, first qualified by clocking in at 2:59.36 at the 2021 Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) Marathon, then earned a personal record in finishing the 2022 Eugene Marathon in 2:48.57.
The Boston Marathon is the world’s oldest annual marathon. Established in 1897, event organizer Boston Athletic Association moved to qualifying times based on age and gender in 1970 to limit entrants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.