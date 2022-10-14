Despite a recent rash of injuries and illnesses, the ninth-ranked Newport High School boys soccer team fell just minutes shy Monday evening from posting a benchmark victory in its 4A-3 Oregon West Conference match against No. 6 North Marion at a Morrow Field in Newport.

Sophomore forward/midfielder Brock Spink tallied just past the midpoint of the second half for Newport, but the Cubs surrendered a Huskies score off the foot of freshman Marcos Mejia in the final 10 minutes of play, resulting in a 1-1 draw. The final score left NHS head coach Ollie Richardson both proud of the all-out effort the Cubs displayed, and at the same time, a tad unsatisfied.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.