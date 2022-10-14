Chava Magana, Newport sophomore forward/midfielder, left, battles with North Marion sophomore midfielder Josue Lomeli for a 50-50 ball Monday night during their 1-1 draw in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference boys soccer match at Newport’s Morrow Field.
Newport senior defender Gael Maldonado, center, dribbles past North Marion senior defender Alexander Perez Hernandez, left, as Cubs sophomore Chava Magana looks to get out the way Monday during the schools’ 4A-3 Oregon West Conference boys soccer match at Morrow Field in Newport.
Tony Gonzalez, Newport junior midfielder, right, and North Marion sophomore midfielder Josue Lomeli challenge for a loose ball Monday evening during a 1-1- boys soccer draw in 4A-3 Oregon West Conference action at Morrow Field in Newport.
Despite a recent rash of injuries and illnesses, the ninth-ranked Newport High School boys soccer team fell just minutes shy Monday evening from posting a benchmark victory in its 4A-3 Oregon West Conference match against No. 6 North Marion at a Morrow Field in Newport.
Sophomore forward/midfielder Brock Spink tallied just past the midpoint of the second half for Newport, but the Cubs surrendered a Huskies score off the foot of freshman Marcos Mejia in the final 10 minutes of play, resulting in a 1-1 draw. The final score left NHS head coach Ollie Richardson both proud of the all-out effort the Cubs displayed, and at the same time, a tad unsatisfied.
“We had some great moments in our game and looked sharp,” Richardson said after Newport forged a 1-1 tie in its third consecutive match and moved to 1-2-3 in league, 4-2-4 overall. “But overall, we have to be more precise and focused in our attacking third to score goals against good teams.”
Following Monday’s match, the Cubs faced No. 2 Philomath on Thursday at home to close out a week of top-tier action. The Warriors, who entered their Tuesday home match against Cascade at 3-0-2, 6-0-2, dealt the Cubs a 3-1 defeat Sept. 27 in Philomath.
On Monday night, beneath a thick marine layer of fog, the Cubs began with inspired play from the opening whistle and earned an upper hand repeatedly during the first half in the middle third of the pitch behind the ball hawking and tenacity of juniors Tony Gonzalez and Gumi Guzman.
Scoring chances were limited for both sides during the opening 40 minutes, but the visiting Huskies came tantalizingly close in the 26th minute, when an open Husky forward beat Newport sophomore goalkeeper Ivan Farias to his left, but missed an all but open net with his shot.
Though the Cubs fended off more persistent runs by North Marion following halftime, they put little pressure on Huskies keeper Jonathan Vallejo until the match’s final 20 minutes. In the 66th, Newport found pay dirt.
After a foul called on North Marion a few yards beyond the 18-yard box in its own defensive end, the Cubs capitalized when senior forward/midfielder Marlon Acevedo’s free kick found Spink, who beat Vallejo with the deflection and a 1-0 Newport advantage.
That lead, however, was short-lived, as the Huskies sent a long pass in the 71st minute down the right wing that Mejia ran down before sending a shot past Farias for the equalizer.
Furious action during the course of the final 10 minutes resulted in chances for both sides, but the final whistle sounded before either could tally a game-winner.
Regardless of the outcome, Richardson says his team will continue to fight with all it has in the season’s home stretch.
“We will continue to play with heart and passion each and every game,” Richardson said. “I’m very proud of our players right now. They’re playing their guts out.”
Oct. 10
NMHS
0 1 — 1
NHS
0 1 — 1
NHS — Brock Spink (Marlon Acevedo), 66:00
NMHS — Marcos Mejia, 71:00
Shots on goal — North Marion 3, Newport 2. Saves — North Marion 1 (Jonathan Vallejo), Newport 2 (Ivan Farias). Corner kicks — North Marion 6, Newport 2. Fouls — North Marion 11, Newport 8. Red cards — none.
ELSEWHERE:
North Marion girls 3, Newport 0
At Aurora, the second-ranked Cubs fell for the first time in 10 matches this season Tuesday afternoon as fourth-ranked North Marion posted the 4A-3 Oregon West Conference shutout.
With the win, the Huskies (5-0-1, 7-1-1) moved into sole possession of first place in the league standings after scoring once in the first half and twice more in the second stanza. The teams played to a scoreless draw when they met Sept. 22 in Newport.
The Cubs (4-1-1, 8-1-1) continued their five-match road swing with a battle Thursday at eighth-ranked Philomath, then face matches Oct. 18 at Sweet Home and Oct. 20 at Stayton before closing the regular season Oct. 24 at home against Cascade.
Dayton girls 6, Taft 0
At Dayton, the Tigers fell in a Monday afternoon 3A/2A/1A-SD 2 match, their first of three this week.
Taft (1-9-1, 1-9-1), hosted Blanchet Catholic on Thursday and travels tomorrow (Saturday) to Salem Academy, which Taft defeated 1-0 on Oct. 6 at home. The Tigers close the regular season Wednesday, Oct. 19, with a home match against Gervais/Kennedy at Voris Field in Lincoln City.
