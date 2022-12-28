My parents raised their family of four in a New York City suburb.
Because of this, some of the greatest memories of my childhood were spent attending New York/New Jersey (and sometimes Connecticut) sporting events with my parents and younger sister, who usually wasn’t nearly as thrilled as I was about the venues for our family outings.
As a kid, I was privileged to attend such historic events as Game 3 of the 1986 National League Championship Series, in which Lenny Dykstra hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to send the Mets to an improbable victory over the Houston Astros. I was in Madison Square Garden, which like any good New Yorker would, proclaims itself “The World’s Most Famous Arena,” when Trent Tucker’s 3-pointer brought the New York Knicks back from a 10-point deficit with just more than two minutes to play to beat the Philadelphia 76ers, 107-106, in the second game of the first round of the NBA’s 1989 Eastern Conference Playoffs.
And while attending those games in my youth helped inspire what I do for a living more than 30 years later, nothing compares to the Christmas day miracle my family witnessed firsthand in 1985 at Madison Square Garden. It’s since become one of my most treasured childhood memories.
In 1985, the NBA was a vastly different animal that the one we know today. Back in those days, referees used to whistle violations such as traveling, teams ran offenses based on ball movement, crisp passing was the norm, and the 3-point shot was something of a last resort when the shot clock was expiring, but I digress.
Also in the mid-1980s, the NBA was a league of haves and have-nots. The haves were made up of just two teams chocked full of future Hall of Fame players — the Magic Johnson “showtime” Los Angeles Lakers, and the Larry Bird-led Boston Celtics. The Knicks, just that past spring won the NBA’s initial draft lottery and chose Georgetown center Patrick Ewing with the first pick in the ’85 draft.
To be honest, the ’85 Celtics and their New York counterparts were in two very different classes when they met that Christmas Day. And just as if it had been drawn up on paper, the Celtics, who went on to defeat the Lakers to win the NBA title that season, rolled to a 25-point lead in the third quarter.
Probably nearing the time my father had seen enough of the hated Celtics for the day and was set to pack up the family for the ride home to the burbs, the Knicks caught fire and began chipping away at their deficit. Paced by the rookie Ewing’s 32 points, a career best at the time, the Knicks managed to outhustle Boston and rally to a 113-104 double-overtime defeat of the mighty Celtics.
I’ve never heard an arena rock harder or louder than I did that day, etched in my memory for all time. On the eve of the 37th anniversary of that game, I texted my 76-year-old father a link to highlights from that Celtics-Knicks game, and the memories came flooding back to the both of us.
I know there are far less expensive options available to families than spending a day with the crew at a college or professional sporting event, but I’m not sure one can set a price on the memories made that often last a lifetime.
