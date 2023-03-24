Chances are that Newport High School baseball head coach Taylor Plesha prefers his team play with an early lead en route to victory. It’s a safe bet, however, he doesn’t mind guiding his team to a win, even if the Cubs have to come from behind to earn it.
For the second time in three games last week within the friendly confines of Frank V. Wade Memorial Park, the Cubbies pulled off some late-game heroics last Friday, this time courtesy of senior first baseman/relief pitcher Markus Everitt, and rallied to a 4-3 non-league 4A victory over an upperclassmen-laden North Bend squad.
A day after cruising past Tillamook 11-5 behind a pair of Everitt doubles and a solid relief appearance by Tyler Mattson, Newport trailed 3-2 before coming to bat for the bottom of the sixth of the scheduled seven-inning affair.
With two outs and pinch runner Chris Jacobson at third, Newport sophomore shortstop Ethan Bruns’ infield single tied it a 3-3 before Boden Langliers worked a five-pitch walk, advancing Bruns to second and setting the stage for Everitt. He delivered an RBI single to left before returning to the mound and sending the Bulldogs down in order in the top of the seventh to close it out.
Bruns went 3-for-4, Everitt was 2-for-3, and Cubs junior second baseman Braxton Blaser tripled in the Newport’s six-hit afternoon.
Everitt came on in relief of Newport starting pitcher, senior Caleb Malloy. He tossed 4 1-3 innings and was responsible for two earned runs on seven hits and four walks to go with five strikeouts. Everitt threw the final 2 2-3 frames of no-hit ball without allowing a free pass and fanning three.
The day before against Tillamook, Malloy sparked the Newport bats by going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, Mattson singled, doubled and drove in one, and sophomore outfielder Rory Barber drove in a pair.
Newport’s scheduled Monday home game against Gladstone was canceled.
The Cubs toted a 3-0 record to their scheduled non-league game Thursday at the Pit in Lincoln City against Taft, then play host next week to a spring break tournament. According to its scheduled posted to www.OSAA.org, the Cubs play 4:30 games Monday, March 27, against Valley Catholic and Wednesday March 28, against Seaside at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park, before closing out tournament play at 2 p.m. Friday, March 31, against Henley.
March 16
THS
103 000 1 — 5 7 0
NHS
320 060 x — 11 10 1
Bryson Josi, Cade Ross (2), Joshua Manns (5) and Bryce Hamerl. Ryder Hockema, Tyler Mattson (4) and Mattson, Jon Wiese (4). W — Mattson. L — Josi.
TILLAMOOK — Ross 1-2, Parker McKibbin 0-2, Trevor Leonnig 2-4, Landon Simmons 0-1, Manns 2-4, Garrison Gunder 0-3, Hammerl 1-2, Tyler Moncrief 0-3, Tanner Hoskins 0-2, Caleb Stewart 0-1, Jakoby Goss 1-3.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 0-3, Boden Langliers 0-2, Markus Everitt 3-3, Caleb Malloy 3-4, Brock Spink 909, Braxton Blaser 0-4, Mattson 2-4, Lucas Parantio 0-2, Wiese 1-2, Rory Barber 1-4.
2B — Ross, Everitt 2, Mattson, Wiese. HR — Leonnig. RBIs — Leonnig, Manns 3, Hammerl, Barber 2, Bruns, Everitt 2, Malloy 4, Mattson.
March 17
NBHS
001 200 0 — 3 7 1
NHS
020 002 x — 4 6 1
Luke Wheeling, Knoll Gederos (6) and Carter Brock. Caleb Malloy, Markus Everitt (5) and Tyler Mattson. W — Everitt. L — Gederos.
NORTH BEND — Gederos 1-3, Brock 1-4, Jalen Riddle 104, Peyton Forester 1-3, Jacob Randle 1-2, Wheeling 0-2, Joshio Stevens 903, Jake Newson 1-2, Hunter Wheeling 1-2.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 3-4, Boden Langliers 0-2, Everitt 2-3, Malloy 0-4, Braxton Blaser 1-3, Mattson 0-3, Lucas Paranto 0-3, Jon Wiese 0-1, Chris Jacobson 0-0, Rory Barber 0-1.
2B — Riddle, H. Wheeling. 3B — Blaser. RBIs — Brock, Newson, H. Wheeling, Bruns, Everitt.
ELSEWHERE:
Toledo tames Irish twice
After the Boomers picked up a 2A/1A non-league 10-0 victory over Waldport last Friday at the Nestucca Bobcat Bash, the teams met for a second, hastily scheduled non-league game Tuesday in Waldport, where Toledo struck early and held on for an 8-6 win.
On St. Patrick’s Day, Luke Pettis was 2-for-2 with a double, a home run and three RBIs to pace an eight-hit Toledo attack in a game called after 4 1-2 innings via the 10-run margin rule. Ayden Aleckson singled twice and drove in a pair, and Christian Retherford singled twice in as many at-bats.
Sophomore Kolby Coxen went the distance to earn the win on the bump for the Boomers. In five innings of work, he allowed four hits and a walk, striking out five.
Kegan Fullerton and Wyatt Naylor each smacked a double for the Irish.
In Tuesday’s game at Waldport, Boomers senior Rayden Taylor clubbed a three-run homer in the top of the second inning, and Matt Pearson picked up the win in relief of starting pitcher Jack Hineline. Pearson, who doubled in three trips to the plate, threw 2 2-3 innings of four-hit ball. He allowed three earned runs on four hits and a walk while fanning six.
Naylor was 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI to lead the Irish offense.
In other Toledo games, the Boomers dropped a 14-7 decision March 15 at home to Coquille, and fell 12-0 to 3A Taft last Saturday at the Nestucca Bobcat Bash.
The Boomers (2-3) return to action today (Friday) with a 4:30 p.m. home game at Toledo Elementary against Cottage Grove before starting their 2A/1A-SD 4 campaign with a 4:30 p.m. game Tuesday, April 4, at Waldport.
The Irish (1-3) who scored their first win of the season in a 12-10 victory March 18 at Nestucca behind a double and three RBIs from Davin MacFarlane, host a 4 p.m. non-league game today against Sheridan, then travel Monday, April 4, to face Sheridan a second time.
March 17 at Nestucca
WHS
000 00 — 0 4 2
THS
620 2x — 10 8 0
Justin Gainer, Ryan Glenn and Jacob Gainer. Kolby Coxen and catcher unavailable. W — Coxen. L — Ju. Gainer.
WALDPORT — Glenn 0-3, Wyatt Naylor 1-2, Kegan Fullerton 1-2, Dulton Rodgers 0-2, Ja. Gainer 0-2, Hunter Postma 0-1, Ju. Gainer 0-2, Davin MacFarlane 1-2, A.J. MacFarlane 0-2.
TOLEDO — Carson Watson 0-3, Christian Retherford 2-2, Luke Pettis 2-2, Coxen 0-2, Mason Koker 0-1, Matt Pearson 1-3, Ayden Aleckson 2-3, Jack Hineline 0-3, Rayden Taylor 1-2.
2B — Fullerton, Naylor, Pettis. HR — Pettis. RBIs — Pettis 3, Pearson, Aleckson 2, Taylor.
March 21
THS
132 220 0 — 8 5 0
WHS
031 200 0 — 6 9 4
Jack Hineline, Matt Pearson (2), Kolby Coxen (4). Ryan Glenn. Justin Gainer (4) and Jacob Gainer. W — Pearson. L — Glenn.
TOLEDO — Carson Watston 0-4, Christian Retherford 1-4, Luke Pettis 1-3, Coxen 1-2, Mason Koker 0-3, Pearson 1-3, Ayden Aleckson 0-4, Hineline 0-1, Rayden Taylor 1-4.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 1-2, Wyatt Naylor 3-3, Kegan Fullerton 1-4, Ja. Gainer 0-2, Davin MacFarlane 0-2, Jason Greenawald 0-0, Ju. Gainer 1-4, Kaden Parker 0-1, Hunter Postma 102, Glenn 1-4, A.J. MacFarlane 1-3, Quentin Taylor 0-1.
2B — Pearson, Postma. HR — Taylor. RBIs — Koker, Aleckson 2, Taylor 3, Naylor 2, Fullerton, Ja. Gainer, Ju. Gainer, Postma.
March 15
VHS
101 441 1 — 12 7 2
WHS
001 110 1 — 4 10 4
Austin Groshong, Trevor Wolf (4), Peter Hahn (6) and catcher unavailable. Kegan Fullerton, Dulton Rodgers (3), Wyatt Naylor (5), Justin Gainer (6), Hunter Postma (7) and Jacob Gainer. W — Groshong. L — Fullerton.
VERNONIA — Samson Gentry 1-3, Gage Erhardt 1-2, Hahn 103, Hunter Bueher 1-4, Wolf 2-5, Logan Wolf 0-3, Jaryn Marnie 1-4, Groshong 0-2, Elam Cieloa 0-3, Brock Johnson 0-1, Lynas Ota 0-1, James Busch 0-0.
WALDPORT — Ryan Glenn 1-5, Naylor 2-5, Fullerton 1-4, Rodgers 1-4, Gainer 2-4, Jacob Gainer 2-3, Postma 0-1, Quentin Taylor 0-0, Kaden Parker 0-1, Rowan Vogt 1-2, A.J. MacFarlane 0-1, Davin MacFarlane 0-0.
2B — T. Wolf, Marnie. 3B — Gentry. RBIs — Gentry, Erhardt, T. Wolf, L. Wolf 2, Naylor, Ja. Gainer, Vogt, A.J. MacFarlane.
March 18
WHS
005 421 0 — 12 13 4
NHS
200 003 5 — 10 5 3
Kegan Fullerton, Dulton Rodgers (5), Ryan Glenn (7) and Jacob Gainer. Zac Collins, Fabian Tovar Medina (3), Kenneth Blackburn (4), Keith Marshall (7) and catcher unavailable. W — Fullerton. L — Collins.
WALDPORT — Gainer 1-4, Wyatt Naylor 1-4, Quentin Taylor 1-1, Fullerton 1-4, Rodgers 3-5, Justin Gainer 0-1, Davin MacFarlane 2-4, Glennn 0-3, Rowan Vogt 2-2, Hunter Postma 0-2, A.J. MacFarlane 1-3.
NESTUCCA —Marshall 0-2, Jaxon Jenson 0-3, Collins 0-1, Adonai Velasquez 3-4, Eli Love 0-3, Nolan Hurlimann 0-3, Bronson Gaine 0-3, Blackburn 2-4, Brysen McDonald 0-3.
2B — D. MacFarlane. Rodgers. 3B — Velasquez 2. RBIs — Taylor, Rodgers, D. MacFarlane 3, Glenn, A.J. MacFarlane.
Additionally…
• Taft picked up a pair of wins last weekend at the Nestucca tournament, downing the host team March 17 by a score of 14-0 before its 12-0 victory the next day over Toledo. The Tigers were 2-1 entering their scheduled Wednesday game at home against The Dalles. On Thursday, Taft was slated to host Newport at the Pit in Lincoln City before traveling to the Phoenix, Arizona, area for four games between Monday, March 27, through Friday, March 31.
• The Siletz Valley Warriors earned their first two wins of the season to move to 2-1, posting a 14-10 win March 16 at home over Westside Christian, and an 18-7 defeat of Mohawk on Tuesday in Siletz. After they were scheduled Thursday to visit Colton, the Warriors begin 2A/1A-SD-4 play with a 4:30 p.m. home game April 4, against Eddyville Charter. The Eagles lost 17-2 on April 16 at Colton in the revived program’s first contest.
