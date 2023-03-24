Chances are that Newport High School baseball head coach Taylor Plesha prefers his team play with an early lead en route to victory. It’s a safe bet, however, he doesn’t mind guiding his team to a win, even if the Cubs have to come from behind to earn it.

For the second time in three games last week within the friendly confines of Frank V. Wade Memorial Park, the Cubbies pulled off some late-game heroics last Friday, this time courtesy of senior first baseman/relief pitcher Markus Everitt, and rallied to a 4-3 non-league 4A victory over an upperclassmen-laden North Bend squad.

