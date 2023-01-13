Newport High School sophomore guard Rory Barber goes strong to the hoop over Molalla defenders Cormac Giberson and Landon Reupena Tuesday evening at Spangler Court in Newport during a non-league 4A boys basketball game. Barber came off the bench to score six points, and the Cubs won for the third time in four games in posting the 56-38 victory. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
The Newport High School boys basketball team wasn’t going to let the early foul trouble of a couple key backcourt cogs, nor the Molalla Indians get in the way of the Cubs’ third win in their last four games.
Sophomore guard Ethan Bruns scored all of his game-high 18 points in the first three quarters, and the Cubs shook off the first quarter foul troubles of freshman Aaidyn Bokuro and senior Markus Everitt in rolling to the 56-38 non-league 4A victory before a packed house Tuesday night at Spangler Court on the Newport High School campus.
Junior Ethan Osborn drained a runner in the lane with 17.5 seconds left in the first quarter to give Newport an 8-6 lead, though Bokuro and Everitt each were assessed two fouls during the opening four minutes of play, limiting their availability. The Cubs, who improved to 6-6 after playing their fourth straight home game, then outscored Molalla 16-4 the remainder of the first half behind Bruns’ five points in the second period to take a commanding 24-10 lead into the break.
Newport continued to flex its muscles through the early stages of the second half, and Bokuro’s layup following a Molalla turnover with 1:40 gone in the third quarter, capped a 22-4 Cubs run that began with Osborn’s runner late in the first quarter as Newport went up 30-10.
Bokuro, who picked up his second foul 38 seconds into action, and junior forward Braxton Blaser scored eight points apiece for the Cubs, who received scoring from nine players on the evening.
Junior wing/forward Zach Clinton connected three times from 3-point range and led Molalla with 10 points as the Indians slipped to 3-6.
Newport returns at 7 p.m. tonight (Friday) to the friendly confines of Spangler Court for a non-league game against Estacada, which takes a 6-5 record to Newport after falling 59-41 Tuesday at Philomath.
ELSEWHERE:
Siletz Valley 46, Crow 35
At Eugene, the Warriors halted a nearly month-long skid Tuesday night with the 1A-3 Mountain West League win.
Siletz Valley, which won for the first time since a 42-29 victory Dec. 14 at Eddyville Charter to halt a five-game losing streak, was scheduled to return to league action Thursday at Triangle Lake. They return home for a 5:30 p.m. Tuesday league game against McKenzie.
In other Tuesday night boys basketball games:
• Sheridan handed Taft a 38-33 road loss in 3A-3 PacWest Conference play, dropping the Tigers to 0-3 in league games and 4-10 overall. Taft is scheduled to play tonight (Friday) at Amity, which fell 58-46 on Tuesday at Dayton to enter Friday’s game sitting at 1-1, 6-6.
• Eddyville Charter fell 65-21 at Mohawk in the Eagles’ second straight 1A-3 Mountain West League setback. Eddyville Charter (1-5, 1-9) was scheduled Thursday to play at Crow in a league game, then travels Saturday for a nonconference contest at Umpqua Valley Christian.
• Toledo slipped to 1-3, 1-11 after falling 57-18 at home to third-ranked East Linn Christian Academy. The Boomers were slated to play league games Thursday at Lowell, and Saturday, Jan. 14, at No. 9 Gold Beach.
• Oakland posted a 53-22 defeat of Waldport in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game as the Irish dipped to 2-3, 2-8. They were scheduled Thursday to play at home against Illinois Valley, and Saturday at Monroe in Waldport’s third conference contest this week.
