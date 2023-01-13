The Newport High School boys basketball team wasn’t going to let the early foul trouble of a couple key backcourt cogs, nor the Molalla Indians get in the way of the Cubs’ third win in their last four games.

Sophomore guard Ethan Bruns scored all of his game-high 18 points in the first three quarters, and the Cubs shook off the first quarter foul troubles of freshman Aaidyn Bokuro and senior Markus Everitt in rolling to the 56-38 non-league 4A victory before a packed house Tuesday night at Spangler Court on the Newport High School campus.

