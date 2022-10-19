In her final regular season home prep volleyball match, Eddyville Charter senior Brianna Lopez cues up a serve last Wednesday during the Eagles’ 1A-3 Mountain West League match against Mohawk in Eddyville.
Senior outside hitter Rylee Russell bumps a pass to a teammate Oct. 12 during Eddyville Charter’s volleyball loss to Mohawk in a thrilling five-set 1A-3 Mountain West League match last Wednesday in Eddyville.
Terra Thomsen, Eddyville Charter junior, serves during a five-set 1A-3 Mountain West League loss to regular season league champion Mohawk last Wednesday in Eddyville.
In her final regular season home prep volleyball match, Eddyville Charter senior Brianna Lopez cues up a serve last Wednesday during the Eagles’ 1A-3 Mountain West League match against Mohawk in Eddyville.
Senior outside hitter Rylee Russell bumps a pass to a teammate Oct. 12 during Eddyville Charter’s volleyball loss to Mohawk in a thrilling five-set 1A-3 Mountain West League match last Wednesday in Eddyville.
EDDYVILLE — If the Eddyville Charter volleyball team did anything last Wednesday evening in its showdown with Mohawk for first place in the final 1A-3 Mountain West League standings, the Eagles proved their relentlessness.
After losing the first two sets, the second in disheartening fashion, Eddyville fought through adversity to win the next two games and force a decisive fifth set. However, there, the Mustangs regained their footing and gutted out a 25-20, 25-9, 17-25, 18-25, 15-8 victory to win the league’s regular season championship.
The following day, Eddyville capped its regular season on a high note with a 25-18, 25-6, 25-11 league sweep at McKenzie to solidify a second-place finish in the final league standings with a 12-2 mark in Mountain West matches, 13-5 overall record. According to Eddyville Charter messaging, but not posted to www.OSAA.org as of the News-Times sports’ Sunday evening deadline, the Eagles play a 9 a.m. league playoff match Saturday, Oct. 22, against Triangle Lake in Junction City.
Against Mohawk, which beat Eddyville in four sets in the teams’ first meeting Sept. 22, the Eagles cut into a 21-14 deficit in the first set before a Hanna VanderPloeg kill closed out the Mustang victory. Eddyville trailed 11-8 in Game 2 before Mohawk rattled off the next 12 consecutive points behind the fierce serving of senior outside hitter Kalle Eck, who at one point during the streak served six consecutive aces.
Undaunted, the Eagles climbed back to win the final six pints of the third game to send it to a fourth, which Eddyville won in decisive fashion, punctuated by a kill to finish it off by freshman Zoey Sullivan.
Mohawk (14-0, 16-7) raced to an 8-3 lead in the fifth game, then finished off its league championship-clinching win by scoring four of the final five points of the evening.
Soon after it ended, Mariah Sullivan, Eddyville head coach, and her Mohawk counterpart, Heather VanderPloeg, embraced at midcourt in a show of mutual respect for each other’s programs and the competitive match they just witnessed.
ELSEWHERE:
2A-3 Valley Coast Conference matches
After losing 25-21, 25-23, 25-18 at home to Oakridge, Toledo closed out its regular season schedule in style Saturday, winning a pair of 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference matches at Monroe High School. On Saturday, the Boomers defeated Lincoln County School District-rival Waldport 19-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-15, 15-6 and swept Reedsport, 25-11, 25-16, 27-25 and finished at 9-7 in league, 10-10 overall.
On Thursday, the Irish beat Reedsport 25-23, 25-17, 18-25, 25-12 on the road, and fell Saturday afternoon at league champion and second-ranked Monroe, 25-17, 25-7, 25-14 to close at 6-10, 10-12.
Postseason league playoff information for the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference was unavailable as of the News-Times sports’ deadline.
Sweet Home def. Newport, 3-0
At Sweet Home, the 10th-ranked Huskies earned a 25-8, 25-10, 25-11 sweep of Newport in a Thursday 4A-3 Oregon West Conference match.
The Cubs (1-7, 1-11), who fell in three games Saturday to Cottage Grove in a best-of-five match at a tournament at Marshfield High School, played their regular season home finale Tuesday against Stayton. Newport finishes the regular season Thursday, Oct. 20, at No. 2 Cascade.
Dayton def. Taft, 3-0
At Lincoln City, the Tigers fell 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 in a Thursday 3A-3 PacWest Conference match to close out the home portion of Taft’s regular season slate.
The Tigers, who dropped to 3-8, 7-11 after losing their fourth straight match, capped the regular season Monday at Amity.
Mapleton def. Siletz Valley, 3-2;
Crow def.
Siletz Valley, 3-0
The Warriors lost 13-25, 25-10, 16-26, 26-24, 15-10 Thursday at Mapleton, then finished the regular season Saturday with a 25-10, 25-9, 25-12 home loss to Crow in a pair of 1A-3 Mountain West League matches.
Siletz Valley finished 3-11 in league matches and 3-12 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.