EDDYVILLE — If the Eddyville Charter volleyball team did anything last Wednesday evening in its showdown with Mohawk for first place in the final 1A-3 Mountain West League standings, the Eagles proved their relentlessness.

After losing the first two sets, the second in disheartening fashion, Eddyville fought through adversity to win the next two games and force a decisive fifth set. However, there, the Mustangs regained their footing and gutted out a 25-20, 25-9, 17-25, 18-25, 15-8 victory to win the league’s regular season championship.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.