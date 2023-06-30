Cannon Beach’s own Sophia Carlucci, a native of Hawaii, carves her way through a wave last Saturday during Otter Rock and Roll, a youth surf contest and beach cleanup challenge at Devils Punchbowl State Natural Area at Otter Rock. Carlucci claimed victory for the second consecutive Otter Rock and Roll in the girls ages 16-18 division.
Newport High School senior-to-be Layla Newell, celebrated often last school year in these pages as an honorable mention all-4A-3 Oregon West Conference soccer player and for finishing eighth at the 4A state track and field meet in the 300-meter hurdles, finishes third last Saturday in the girls ages 16-18 division at Otter Rock and Roll.
An unidentified youth surfer enjoys the ride last Saturday at Devils Punchbowl during the 13th annual Otter Rock and Roll, hosted by the Newport chapter of Surfrider Foundation.
OTTER ROCK — After a day of surfing fun and beach stewardship under the sun last Saturday, members of the Newport chapter of Surfrider Foundation, had little to say about the 13th Otter Rock and Roll youth surf contest and beach cleanup challenge at Devil’s Punchbowl State Natural Area, other than the fact that, as usual, the event was a rousing success.
