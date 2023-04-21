Taft High School boys golf coach Andy Morgan, right, goes over the ground rules with a foursome of prep golfers Monday morning at the start of a 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 2 tournament at Salishan Golf Links in Gleneden Beach.
Siletz Valley School boys golfer Carter Perez tees off Monday to start his round at a 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 2 golf tournament at Salishan Golf Links in Gleneden Beach.
Taft High School boys golf coach Andy Morgan, right, goes over the ground rules with a foursome of prep golfers Monday morning at the start of a 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 2 tournament at Salishan Golf Links in Gleneden Beach.
GLENEDEN BEACH — Waldport High School golfer Madison Olson shot the low nine-hole round for area girls, and Newport/Toledo’s Anders Mullin carded the low 18-hole round for local boys Monday between bouts of heavy rain during a 4A/3A/2A/1A tournament at the par-71 Salishan Golf Links.
Olson shot a 54 over nine holes to finish third on the individual leaderboard behind Salem Academy golfer Alex Wilcoxen and a Cascade golfer, who fired the day’s low score of 40. First names were not provided within results submitted to the News-Times, and many schools, such as Cascade, have yet to submit a team roster for posting to www.OSAA.org. Hence, some golfers in the statistics listed below are listed without complete names.
Newport senior Abbey Green finished alone in sixth place with a 61, a single stroke better than Taylor Goodart of Taft in seventh. Another Newport senior, Avonly Wolf, finished just outsider the top 10 with a 65, and Cubs classmate Piper Thompson shot a 68.
Waldport freshman Kiana McNeil finished at 66, and for the Taft girls, Ariel Jin shot a 66, while teammates Ali Tolan and Maya Freschi finished with matching rounds of 67.
The Siuslaw boys saw teammates Ryan Klampe (43-49—82) and Will Johnson (45-49—84) claim the top-two spots on the individual leaderboard, while Mullin finished at 50-48—98 to lead the way for the Newport/Toledo boys.
Other low rounds for area boys were fired off by Waldport golfers Noah Tysman (56-53—109) and Jake Turkaly (53-57—110), and Newport/Toledo junior Merak Krutzikowsky, who carded a 57-52—109.
April 15 at the par-71 Salishan Golf Links
GIRLS
Top-10 individuals
Dustin, Cascade 40
Alex Wilcoxen, Salem Aca. 48
Madison Olson, Waldport 54
Kenzie Kauer, Amity 57
Denavae Randall, Blanchet Ca. 60
Abbey Green, Newport 61
Taylor Goodart, Taft 62
Lexie Santana, Salem Aca. 63
Alexis Geoghegen, Harrisburg 63
Lily Castenada, Blanchet Ca. 64
Area golfers by team
NEWPORT — Abbey Green 61, Avonly Wolf 65, Piper Thompson 68.
TAFT — Ali Tolan 67, Ariel Jin 66, Maya Freschi 67, Taylor Goodart 62.
WALDPORT — Kiana McNeil 66, Madison Olson 54.
SILETZ VALLEY — Zoey Koehler 72.
BOYS
Top-10 individuals
Ryan Klampe, Siuslaw 43-39—82
Will Johnson, Siuslaw 45-39—84
Joseph Beyer, Blanchet Ca. 44-42—86
Blake Krunowski, E. Linn Chr. 44-45—89
Jack Brewer, North Marion 46-43—89
Braxton Hulet, Siuslaw 47-43—90
Null, North Marion 48-43—91
Caleb Mayer, Regis 45-50—95
Area golfers by team
NEWPORT/TOLEDO (466) — Seth Garretson 67-60—127, Merak Krutzikowsky 57-52—109, Anders Mullin 50-48—98, Pablo Tafoya 69-63—132, Brody Clausing 71-612—132.
SILETZ VALLEY — Carter Perez 75-78—153, Nathan Luckini 70-71—141.
TAFT — Christian Unruh 61-62—123, Taylor 64-64—128.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.