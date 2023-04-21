GLENEDEN BEACH — Waldport High School golfer Madison Olson shot the low nine-hole round for area girls, and Newport/Toledo’s Anders Mullin carded the low 18-hole round for local boys Monday between bouts of heavy rain during a 4A/3A/2A/1A tournament at the par-71 Salishan Golf Links.

Olson shot a 54 over nine holes to finish third on the individual leaderboard behind Salem Academy golfer Alex Wilcoxen and a Cascade golfer, who fired the day’s low score of 40. First names were not provided within results submitted to the News-Times, and many schools, such as Cascade, have yet to submit a team roster for posting to www.OSAA.org. Hence, some golfers in the statistics listed below are listed without complete names.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.