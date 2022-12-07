Toledo High School wrestlers, from left, Kolby Coxen, Christian Retherford, Cocoa Barrett and Logan Gerding are photographed Friday night after each won their respective weight classes at the Deven Dawson Memorial Tournament in Harrisburg.
A handful of Lincoln County athletes set the tone for a successful campaign during the course of the first weekend of the high school wrestling season.
Though Nov. 30 results from the Knappa Mix ‘n’ Match tournament that featured Toledo and Waldport high schools were unavailable, here’s glimpse at how locals fared Friday at meets in Harrisburg and Tillamook.
Girls results from Tillamook were also unavailable as of the News-Times sports’ Sunday evening deadline. The News-Times will publish those results in the Friday, Dec. 9, edition should they become available.
Deven Dawson Memorial Tournament
At Harrisburg, four Toledo wrestlers claimed individual championships in a meet that featured 32 girls and boys teams.
For the Boomer girls, senior Cocoa Barett won the 110-pound class with a pin over Emily Zamudio of Scio and moved to 5-0 on the season. Freshman Mindy Blomstrom placed fourth for Toledo at 140 and Aria Simonds, a Boomer senior, was fourth at 155.
As a team, the Boomer girls placed seventh with 42 points. Host-school Harrisburg was the girls team medalist with 99 points. Siletz Valley was 16th with 18 points and Waldport did not score.
Juniors Logan Gerding and Christian Retherford and sophomore Kolby Coxen all took home first place boys medals from the tournament. Gerding won the 138-pound class, Retherford won at 152 and Coxen took the 285-pound crown.
Also for the Boomer boys, junior Cody Vance placed eighth at 285, while Waldport’s Sebastian Palm was sixth at 285.
The Toledo boys placed 12th with 66 points, Waldport was 24th with 37 and Siletz Valley finished in 29th with 16 points. Harrisburg also took the boys team title, winning with 226 points, 54 better than runner-up Banks.
Werner Beef and Brew Invitational
At Tillamook, Newport wrestler Victor Perez claimed second place at 120 pounds, the top boys finish among Taft and Newport high school competitors.
For the Tigers, Mario Frias-Cortes at 152, Luis Delain-Collazo at 195 and Allen Delgado at 285 each claimed fourth-place finishes.
Forrest Grove was the boys team champion with 179 points. Taft was ninth with 59, and Newport finished in 10th place with 24 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.