Waldport High School sophomore Kaitlyn Pickner, in green, circles around Toledo senior Aria Simonds during a 145-pound wrestling match Thursday at Siletz. Pickner earned her first career victory with a pin in 1:04.
Toledo freshman Mindy Blomstrom works an arm bar on Waldport sophomore Kaitlyn Pickner prior to Blomstrom’s first-round pin in their 145-pound wrestling match Thursday in Siletz.
Kolby Coxen, Toledo sophomore, secures a pin of Waldport wrestler Sebastian Palm in the first period of their 285-pound match last Thursday in Siletz.
Fokus Simmons of Waldport, in green, plots an escape Thursday at Siletz during his 160-pound wrestling match against Quinn Hill of Nestucca.
SILETZ — Hometown favorite Tyee Yanez and Toledo wrestler Nic Kaufman highlighted a lengthy list of local wrestlers who made a splash last Thursday at Siletz Valley School during the first week of 2A/1A-SD 1 pre-district meets.
Yanez and Kaufman collected three wins apiece in an event that featured Nestucca and Alsea along with Siletz Valley, Toledo and Waldport in the first of three SD 1 pre-district meets in three weeks. Those meets lead up to the Feb. 11 district tournament and the Feb. 23-25 season finale, the 2023 OSAA Wrestling State Championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Yanez, wrestling in the boys 152-pound class, collected three wins on the evening, earning first-period pins of Nestucca freshman Jonah Higdon and Waldport grappler Santino Morrison-Valencia before capping his night with a 13-5 decision over Toledo junior Christian Retherford, who placed sixth at 138 at last season’s 2A/1A state tournament.
Kaufman, a sophomore competing at 138, and juniors Blomstrom at 195, and Vance in the 285-No. 2 division, each won at least two matches by pin.
Kaufman beat Edward Lopez III of Alsea by fall in 1:36, Preston Segaline from Waldport in 1:10, and Draven Marsh of Nestucca in 1:09.
Boomer juniors Ash Blomstrom, the defending state 195-pound champion, and Cody Vance at in the 285-No. 2 division, each won twice, as did Toledo freshman Mindy Blomstrom at 145 and Siletz Valley’s Louie Orona at 170.
Mindy Blomstrom, who sat out much of the early season due to injury, downed Alsea’s Gunner Elkins in 1:31, and Dylan Prock of Nestucca in 52 seconds at 195. Vance claimed pins of Siletz sophomore Vincent Aviles and an Alsea grappler in his second match of the night.
Blomstrom, leading the charge for the Boomer girls, pinned Waldport sophomore Kaitlyn Pickner in 43 seconds, and won a 7-1 decision over Kerrin Higdon of Nestucca. Orona pinned Zak Chatelain twice in two matches in the first period.
In other featured bouts, Toledo sophomore Kolby Coxen scored a pin of Waldport’s Sebastian Palm at 285, and Pickner picked up her first career victory with a pin of Toledo senior Aria Simonds at the 1:04 mark of the first period.
Starting at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, Waldport hosts the second SD-1 pre-district meet.
ELSEWHERE:
Siletz competes at Alsea meet
At Alsea, Siletz Valley, paced by Yanez and Micah Davis, placed sixth of 16 schools Saturday at an unofficial 1A state meet at Alsea High School.
Yanez took second at 152, dropping a 4-3 decision to Ty McLaughlin of team champion Elgin in the championship match. Davis took second at 126, losing by pin with six seconds left in the second period to Luis Flores of Glendale.
Orona took third at 170, and Aviles claimed bronze at 285, while Siletz Valley wrestler Dean Smith placed fourth at 106.
The Warriors collected 73 team points, while Elgin topped the team standings with 131.5 points.
1A meet
Jan. 21 at Alsea High School
Team scores: Elgin 131.5, Glendale 112, Camas Valley 103.5, Joseph 84.5, Crane 83.5, Siletz Valley 73, Union 57, Pine Eagle 47.5, Imbler 29, North Lake 25, Adrian 22, North Douglas 20.5, Four Rivers 17, Enterprise/Wallowa 15, Gilchrist 14, Alsea 8, Butte Falls 0.
