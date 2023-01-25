SILETZ — Hometown favorite Tyee Yanez and Toledo wrestler Nic Kaufman highlighted a lengthy list of local wrestlers who made a splash last Thursday at Siletz Valley School during the first week of 2A/1A-SD 1 pre-district meets.

Yanez and Kaufman collected three wins apiece in an event that featured Nestucca and Alsea along with Siletz Valley, Toledo and Waldport in the first of three SD 1 pre-district meets in three weeks. Those meets lead up to the Feb. 11 district tournament and the Feb. 23-25 season finale, the 2023 OSAA Wrestling State Championships at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.

