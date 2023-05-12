WALDPORT — Eddyville Charter senior Anthony Guenther came as advertised despite battling though a right leg cramp suffered during the boys 400-meter relay to win a pair of sprints over his chief local rival, senior TJ Lupardes sparked Waldport to the boys team championship, and Irish freshman Payshentz Herron led the Waldport girls May 3, during the eight-school Run for the Clover track and field meet at Waldport High School.
In an event that included Waldport, Toledo, Eddyville Charter and Siletz Valley, along with Monroe, Elkton, Mapleton and Alsea, Guenther and Lupardes netted the lone boys individual multi-win efforts for Lincoln County School District athletes, and Herron and Toledo senior Avery Tyler claimed two wins apiece to highlight area girls’ performances.
Guenther edged Siletz Valley junior Zion Fantroy at the tape to win the 100 meters in 11.64 seconds, and did the same in the 200, finishing in 23.96 seconds, 0.09 seconds faster than Fantroy. Guenther also ran the anchor leg for the Eagle boys’ winning 400 relay team, along with senior Drake Dougherty and juniors Cameron Jensen and Konner Bledsoe. Jensen added an individual win the boys 400 meters.
Lupardes paced Waldport’s team victory with wins in the high jump and the triple jump, where he posted a personal-best distance of 39 feet 8 ¼ inches. He added a fourth-place finish in the long jump as the Irish boys collected 196 points in besting runner-up Monroe with 109.5. Siletz Valley, backed by a victory in the 800, a second in the 300 hurdles and a bronze in the 110 hurdles by freshman Kyler Adams, was third with 70 points, and was followed by Toledo (42.5), Eddyville Charter (41), Elkton (40), Mapleton (22) and Alsea (3).
Waldport senior Liam Morgan won the boys 1,500 and took second in the 3,000, Irish junior Elijah Perez won the 110 hurdles, placed second in the javelin and third in the 300 hurdles, Waldport junior Kenneth Heasley won the 300 hurdles, was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the high jump, and Waldport senior Andrew Gordon, sophomore Noah Fruechte, freshman Kelden McNeil and Heasley teamed to win the 1,600 relay.
Herron continued her scorching freshman campaign by sprinting to victory in the 100 meters and sailing a personal-best 15-11 ½ to win the long jump title in leading the Irish girls to a runner-up finish on the team leaderboard with 95.6 points, 18.5 back of team-champion Monroe.
Waldport junior Mia Dooley won the girls high jump, and McNeil contributed second-place finishes in the long jump and triple jump.
Tyler set a personal-best in winning the javelin with a heave of 98 feet, and won the 300 hurdles to paced third-place Toledo, which tallied 95.67. The Boomer girls also received a win the 100 hurdles from freshman Riona Richards.
Maddie Goodell, a sophomore, claimed second in both the girls shot put and discus for Siletz Valley. The Eddyville Charter girls were led by Angelica Houck, who won the discus in a personal-best distance of 77-6, and received third-place finishes from freshman Savannah McLain in the 1,500 and senior Brianna Lopez in the discus.
Run for the Clover
May 3 at Waldport
Girls team scores: Monroe 115, Waldport 96.5, Toledo 95.67, Eddyville Charter 44, Elkton 23, Mapleton 22.33, Siletz Valley 22, Alsea 14.5.
Boys team scores: Waldport 196, Monroe 109.5, Siletz Valley 70, Toledo 42.5, Eddyville Charter 41, Elkton 40, Mapleton 22, Alsea 3.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/4w836kmd.
ELSEWHERE:
Newport Invitational
Senior Keenan Williams won the shot put with a personal-best 41-foot heave and added a discus victory in leading Newport to the boys team title Tuesday at the Newport Invitational at Morrow Field.
Cubs sophomore Connor Brown, freshman Aaidyn Bokuro, juniors Ethan Osborn and Kaz Mitchell and senior Landon Cunningham each posted individual wins as the Newport boys topped the eight-school field with 198.83 points, 54 better than runner-up Elmira. Yamhill-Carlton placed third in the boys team standings with 83 points, and was followed by Delphian with 81, Willamina at 46, Philomath with 40.33, Siletz Valley with 35, and Perrydale at 29.
Brown, who placed second in the 3,000 meters, ran to victory in the 1,500 by setting a personal record in crossing the finish in 4 minutes, 18.64 seconds, while Osborn claimed the 400 in 52.3 seconds, also a personal best. Mitchell won the pole vault and took third in the high jump, Bokuro claimed the long jump title, and Cunningham won the javelin, and was third in both the shot put and discus.
Siletz Valley junior Zion Fantroy won the 200 and took silver in the 100, and senior Zach Tucker took third in the 100 hurdles.
Paced by wins by senior Layne Phillips, junior Charlotte Gardner and sophomore Andiah Johnson, as well as a 1,600 relay victory, Newport finished second on the girls leaderboard with 109.5 points. Elmira won the team title with 150.5, and Siletz Valley rounded out the standings with 10 points.
Gardner topped a three-runner field in claiming the 3,000 meters in 12:02.45, while Johnson sailed 15-2 ½ in winning the long jump. She also placed third in the triple jump. Phillips won the 100 hurdles in 17.33 seconds, a personal record.
The Cubs 1,600 relay team — Sophomores Allison Pettett and Johnson and juniors Gardner and Layla Newell, raced to a five-second victory over Elmira in clocking a 4:33.40.
Maddie Goodell, Siletz Valley sophomore, led the Warrior girls’ effort in taking third in the shot put and fifth in the discus.
Newport Invitational
May 9 at Morrow Field
Girls team scores: Elmira 150.5, Newport 109.5, Philomath 100.5, Delphian 96, Willamina 70.5, Yamhill-Carlton 61, Perrydale 30, Siletz Valley 10.
Boys team scores: Newport 198.83, Elmira 148.83, Yamhill-Carlton 83, Delphian 81, Willamina 46, Philomath 40.33, Siletz Valley 35, Perrydale 29.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/39frmppm.
Regis Community Twilight Meet
At Regis, Lupardes collected three top-10 individual finishes in posting the top boys performance for Lincoln County student-athletes, and Taft junior Aliviah Mode led the way for the Tiger girls last Friday afternoon at the 26-school Regis Community Twilight Meet.
Lupardes placed third in the boys triple jump with a distance of 39-4 ½, took sixth in the long jump and tied with Taft freshman Kol Tolan, Joshua Davis of Stayton and Elmira athlete Kyler Colwell to finish ninth in the high jump. Taft sophomore Trenton Battle claimed fifth in the long jump, Taft classmate Jackson Nightingale was fifth in the 1,500, and the Tigers’ 1,600-relay team, composed of Battle, seniors Kavan Boyd and Eric Rasmussen, and junior Dylan Stutzman, ran to a fifth-place finish.
Mode’s fourth-place result in the 100 hurdles was the top girls’ individual performance for area participants, while freshman Evelyn Harkey, Mode, and sophomores Jayde Reyes-Cornejo and Sienna Lillebo earned the Tigers a fourth-place finish in the 1,600 relay.
The all-freshman Waldport 400-relay team — Mildred Ervin, Payshentz Herron, Payton Abele and Kiana McNeil — finished ninth.
Regis Community Twilight Meet
May 5
Girls team scores: Damascus Christian 72, Valley Catholic 57, Salem Academy 53.5, Regis 48, Oregon Episcopal 47, Horizon Christian 45.17, Stayton 42.5, Elmira 36.5, Blanchet Catholic 30.33, Santiam 25, Delphian 20, East Linn Christian 18, St. Paul 15, Westside Christian 14, Central Linn 14, Crosshill Christian 13.5, Taft 13, Perrydale 9.5, Faith Bible 8, Monroe 8, Scio 3.
Boys team scores: Siuslaw 124, Santiam Christian 96, Valley catholic 78, East Linn Christian 35, Stayton 31, Delphian 30, St. Paul 26, Regis 25, Elmira 22.5, Horizon Christian 221, Oregon Episcopal 20, Blanchet Catholic 19, Monroe 19, Westside Christian 17, Salem Academy 127, Perrydale 15, Santiam 14, Taft 11, Waldport 9, Columbia Christian 8, Kennedy 8, Scio 6, Crosshill Christian 5, Central Linn 3, Faith Bible 2, Damascus Christian 0.5.
Complete results: https://tinyurl.com/49eabudn.
