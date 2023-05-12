WALDPORT — Eddyville Charter senior Anthony Guenther came as advertised despite battling though a right leg cramp suffered during the boys 400-meter relay to win a pair of sprints over his chief local rival, senior TJ Lupardes sparked Waldport to the boys team championship, and Irish freshman Payshentz Herron led the Waldport girls May 3, during the eight-school Run for the Clover track and field meet at Waldport High School.

In an event that included Waldport, Toledo, Eddyville Charter and Siletz Valley, along with Monroe, Elkton, Mapleton and Alsea, Guenther and Lupardes netted the lone boys individual multi-win efforts for Lincoln County School District athletes, and Herron and Toledo senior Avery Tyler claimed two wins apiece to highlight area girls’ performances.

