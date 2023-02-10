First-year wrestler Taylor Smith, far left, representing the Toledo Mat Club, stands atop the podium after placing third in the 14U girls 79-pound division at the Oregon Wrestling Association Kids Folkstyle State Championship at Jan. 28-29 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. (Photo courtesy of Tyler Smith)
Toledo Mat Club wrestler Amia Smith shows off her fourth-place medal from the girls 10U 60-pound division at the Oregon Wrestling Association Kids Folkstyle State Championships, held Jan. 28-29 in Redmond. (Photo courtesy of Tyler Smith)
Waldport resident Charlie Pankey, far, left, wrestling for Mat Sense in Corvallis, posted a fifth-place finish Jan. 28-29 in the boys 10U 71-pound division at the Oregon Wrestling Association Kids Folkstyle State Championships at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. (Photo courtesy of Kristina Guempelein Pankey)
REDMOND — Taylor Smith, Amia Smith, Gabriel Dooley and Charlie Pankey were the top finishers from Lincoln County at the Oregon Wrestling Association Kids Folkstyle State Championship, held Jan. 28-29 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
Taylor Smith, representing the Toledo Mat Club, took third in the 14U girls 79-pound division, capping her day with a pin of Shaylee Chavez 17 seconds into the third period.
Amia Smith, Traylor’s sister, earned a fourth-place finish in the 10U girls 60-pound division, earning a 10-3 decision over Klohie Shantin from Canby Mat Club and a 47-second pin of Quinn Johnson from Hi Desert Mat Club in the consolation bracket semifinals.
Dooley, wrestling for the Waldport Leprechauns, was fourth of four wrestlers in the 16U boys 170-pound division.
Pankey a Waldport resident wrestling out of Mat Sense in Corvallis, scored five pins in the 10U boys 71-pound consolation bracket, including a pin of Gresham wrestler Charles Dolan in 25 seconds the fifth/sixth-place match.
