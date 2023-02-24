The 2023 OSAA State Wrestling Championships began Thursday and run through Saturday, Feb. 25, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. All Lincoln County School District programs — Newport High School in 4A, Taft in 3A, and Siletz Valley, Toledo, and Waldport in 2A/1A — are represented, and their respective classifications conclude with a second and final session, scheduled to run 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., tonight (Friday) at the Coliseum.

The News-Times plans to staff today’s championship rounds in the Rose City, and update to readers on final state tournament results for local teams and individuals on its website, www.newportnewstimes.com, late this evening or early Saturday morning, as soon as possible. Be sure to check the News-Times’ social media accounts and website throughout the weekend for the latest from wrestling state tournaments.

