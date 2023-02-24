Siletz Valley senior Chelo Garcia, left, photographed during a match earlier this season, competes for her second state title in as many seasons Thursday and today (Friday), Feb. 24, at the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Girls State Wrestling Championships at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Siletz Valley sophomore Dean Smith, the 2A/1A-SD 1 champion at 106 pounds, bottom, and Toledo senior Cocoa Barrett, were both scheduled to compete at the two-day OSAA 2A/1A Boys State Wrestling Championships, which began Thursday in Portland. After barely missing out on advancing past districts to earn a spot in the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls’ state meet, Barrett earned a third-place finish at the boys’ divisional tournament to reach state.
Toledo High School sophomore Kolby Coxen took a No. 2 seed into the 10-wrestler, 285-pound bracket at the OSAA 2A/1A Boys State Wrestling Championships, which began Thursday and concludes tonight (Friday) at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. (News-Times file photo)
The 2023 OSAA State Wrestling Championships began Thursday and run through Saturday, Feb. 25, at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland. All Lincoln County School District programs — Newport High School in 4A, Taft in 3A, and Siletz Valley, Toledo, and Waldport in 2A/1A — are represented, and their respective classifications conclude with a second and final session, scheduled to run 5:30 to 10:30 p.m., tonight (Friday) at the Coliseum.
The News-Times plans to staff today’s championship rounds in the Rose City, and update to readers on final state tournament results for local teams and individuals on its website, www.newportnewstimes.com, late this evening or early Saturday morning, as soon as possible. Be sure to check the News-Times’ social media accounts and website throughout the weekend for the latest from wrestling state tournaments.
The following is a list of area student-athletes, listed by school, classification, year in school and weight class, scheduled to wrestle in state tournaments late this week in Portland.
2023 OSAA State Wrestling Championships
Area qualifiers
Newport
4A boys — Christopher Jacobson, So., 152; Jon Wiese, Sr., 182; Kaiden Sloane, Sr.; 285.
