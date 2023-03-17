Taft High School sophomore point guard Sienna Lillebo drives the baseline during a Tigers girls basketball game this winter. Lillebo was recently named to the all-3A-3 PacWest Conference second team after she helped Taft to a 12-12 season record. (News-Times file photos)
Taft High School sophomore point guard Sienna Lillebo drives the baseline during a Tigers girls basketball game this winter. Lillebo was recently named to the all-3A-3 PacWest Conference second team after she helped Taft to a 12-12 season record. (News-Times file photos)
Junior Aliviah Mode, photographed during a Taft victory in late December over Waldport at the Newport Coast Classic tournament, is a 2022-23 all-3A-3 PacWest Conference honorable mention honoree.
Taft High School sophomore guard Sienna Lillebo was a second-team selection and junior guard/wing Aliviah Mode received honorable mention recently when the 3A-3 PacWest Conference recently released its list of all-league honorees and postseason award winners.
Lillebo and Mode were floor generals for a Tigers team that finished an even 12-12 on the season. Taft won a 41-35 league playoff game Feb. 16 over Sheridan in Lincoln City before bowing out in the playoffs’ second round in a 37-31 loss two nights later to Jefferson at Central High School in Monmouth.
Santiam Christian senior wing Tayla Yost received the conference’s Player of the Year award, and was joined on the all-league first team by Sara Grove and Alyssa McMullen of Amity, Maddie Fields from Santiam Christian, Gretchen Orton of Jefferson, and Haley Ayala from Sheridan.
Jed McMullen of Amity was named the conference’s Coach of the Year after leading the Warriors to a 23-5 record and a fourth-place finish at 2023 OSAA 3A Girls Basketball State Championships.
3A-3 PACWEST CONFERENCE
GIRLS BASKETBALL HONORS
Player of the Year: Tayla Yost, Santiam Christian.
Coach of the Year: Jed McMullen, Amity.
All-Conference selections
First team — Sara Grove, Amity; Alyssa McMullen, Amity; Maddie Fields, Santiam Christian; Gretchen Orton, Jefferson; Haley Ayala, Sheridan; Tayla Yost, Santiam Christian.
Second team — Mya Haarsma, Amity, Sienna Lillebo, Taft; Renika Oliveira, Dayton; Adie Nisly, Amity; Eliza Nisly, Amity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.