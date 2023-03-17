Taft High School sophomore guard Sienna Lillebo was a second-team selection and junior guard/wing Aliviah Mode received honorable mention recently when the 3A-3 PacWest Conference recently released its list of all-league honorees and postseason award winners.

Lillebo and Mode were floor generals for a Tigers team that finished an even 12-12 on the season. Taft won a 41-35 league playoff game Feb. 16 over Sheridan in Lincoln City before bowing out in the playoffs’ second round in a 37-31 loss two nights later to Jefferson at Central High School in Monmouth.

