Waldport High School freshman guard Kelden McNeil, center, skies for a rebound during the 2A Irish’s 38-34 loss to 3A Sheridan on Tuesday night at Irish Pavilion in Waldport. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Waldport senior forward TJ Lupardes, with ball, drives the lane past Sheridan freshman wing Austin Verdino on Tuesday night at Irish Pavilion in Waldport during the Spartans’ 38-34 defeat of the Irish in a non-league boys basketball game.
Johnny Miller, Waldport junior point guard, battles against Sheridan sophomore guard Branden Diehl on Tuesday night at Irish Pavilion in Waldport.
The Waldport High School boys basketball team picked the least optimal time Tuesday night to struggle at the offensive end floor.
Visiting 3A Sheridan closed the evening on an 8-2 run, and held the 2A Irish scoreless during the course of the final four minutes of play in registering a hard-fought 38-34 victory at Irish Pavilion.
After Waldport took a 28-25 lead into the fourth quarter, Spartans senior guard Cesar Casillas tied it at 32-32 with a 3-pointer with 4:37 to play. Freshman guard Kelden McNeil hit a 10-foot jumper on Waldport’s ensuing possession to pull the Irish ahead by two points with just over four minutes to play, but Waldport never scored again.
Casillas countered with another trey for a 35-34 Sheridan lead with 3:05 left, and though the Spartans went just 1 of 6 from the foul line during the final 57.3 seconds of action, the Irish committed turnovers on four of their last five possessions during the course of the last 1:37.
Casillas scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the decisive fourth quarter for the Spartans. Sheridan sophomore wing Alex Martinson added seven points and Branden Diehl contributed six for the Spartans, who chalked up their first win in three outings this season.
Junior point guard Johnny Miller led the way for the Irish, both in the scorebook and with his feisty, intense play his teammates fed off of. Miller sank a trio of 3-pointers and closed with 15 points, though Waldport (0-4) was left still searching for its first win under first-year head coach Connor Swertfeger.
Waldport reserve junior forward Justin Gainer tallied eight points and senior forward TJ Lupardes finished with five points.
The Irish are scheduled to travel today (Friday) for a 7:30 p.m. game at 3A Siuslaw in Florence, Waldport’s final tune-up before starting 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play. On Monday, Dec. 19, Waldport begins league play with a 6 p.m. game at Oakridge which sat at 0-1 prior to its Friday night game at Sheridan.
ELSEWHERE:
Elmira 39, Taft 19
At Lincoln City, Elmira stymied the Tigers on Tuesday, and sent them to their second straight non-league 3A defeat.
Taft, which slipped to 1-3, was scheduled Wednesday to host 2A Nestucca and travel Thursday to play a non-league 3A game at Harrisburg.
