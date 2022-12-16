The Waldport High School boys basketball team picked the least optimal time Tuesday night to struggle at the offensive end floor.

Visiting 3A Sheridan closed the evening on an 8-2 run, and held the 2A Irish scoreless during the course of the final four minutes of play in registering a hard-fought 38-34 victory at Irish Pavilion.

