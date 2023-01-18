WALDPORT — The Illinois Valley boys basketball team raced to an early lead, then used a dominant second quarter to pull away from Waldport on Thursday in a 53-34 Cougar victory in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play at Irish Pavilion.

Reserve senior forward Hunter Postma scored nine of his team-leading 13 points for Waldport in the fourth quarter, while junior forward Justin Gainer added six first half points for the Irish before leaving with an apparent ankle injury.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.