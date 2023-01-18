Senior forward Hunter Postma, from Waldport, rises up to shoot above a crowd of Illinois Valley defenders Thursday night during the Cougars’ victory in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game at Irish Pavilion in Waldport.
Waldport freshman guard Kelden McNeil drives the baseline Thursday night as Illinois Valley sophomore guard/wing defends during a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game in Waldport.
WALDPORT — The Illinois Valley boys basketball team raced to an early lead, then used a dominant second quarter to pull away from Waldport on Thursday in a 53-34 Cougar victory in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play at Irish Pavilion.
Reserve senior forward Hunter Postma scored nine of his team-leading 13 points for Waldport in the fourth quarter, while junior forward Justin Gainer added six first half points for the Irish before leaving with an apparent ankle injury.
On Saturday afternoon, Waldport lost a 50-39 league game at Monroe.
The Irish entered their scheduled Tuesday home game against Bandon standing at 2-5 in league games, 2-10 overall. Waldport ends the week with a Friday night, Jan. 20, league game at Gold Beach, ranked ninth in last week’s 2A coaches poll.
ELSEWHERE:
ECS wins, loses
Three Eagles scored in double figures in their 42-39 win last Thursday in a 1A-3 Mountain West League game on the road at Crow before Eddyville dropped a 49-25 non-league decision Saturday at Umpqua Valley Christian.
In the Eagles’ win at Crow, freshman Ashton Fawver led the way with 14 points, and seniors Drake Daugherty and Anthony Guenther added 13 and 10 points respectively. The Cougars led 23-12 at the half before the Eagles used a 19-8 third-quarter burst to draw even.
Guenther’s 15 points paced the Eagles in their loss at Umpqua Valley Christian.
Eddyville took a 2-5 record in league, 2-10 overall mark into its Tuesday night league home game against Triangle Lake. The Eagles are then scheduled to play a 5:30 p.m. league game Thursday, Jan. 19, in Eddyville against Mapleton.
In other late-week boys basketball games:
• Estacada escaped Spangler Court last Friday night with a 49-48 victory over Newport in a non-league 4A game. The Cubs, who completed their pre-conference schedule at 6-7, begin their 4A-3 Oregon West Conference slate at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Philomath, ranked No. 1 in last week’s 4A coaches poll.
• After falling 70-22 on Thursday at Lowell, Toledo lost 93-33 Saturday at Gold Beach in a pair of 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference games. The Boomers, who began this week 1-5, 1-13, were scheduled to play Tuesday at home against Central Linn, then hit the road for games Thursday, Jan. 19, at Oakland and Friday at Monroe.
• Triangle Lake rolled last Thursday night to the 56-26 home 1A-3 Mountain West League victory over Siletz Valley, which sat at 3-5, 3-8 entering the Warriors’ league game Tuesday league game at home against McKenzie. Siletz Valley is then slated to play a non-league game today (Wednesday) against Falls City/Kings Valley Charter at Falls City.
• Taft fell 69-46 on Friday at Amity in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference game, the Tigers’ sixth straight loss. Taft looks to return to the win column with league games Thursday at Jefferson and Saturday at Scio.
