WALDPORT — Junior point guard Johnny Miller filled up the statistics sheet, but junior forward Justin Gainer was the Waldport High School boys basketball team’s go-to guy down the stretch Friday night in the Irish’s 44-38 defeat of Reedsport in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference contest at Irish Pavilion.

Miller tallied a game-high 17 points as Waldport won for the second time in three games with their defeat of The Brave. Miller’s last of his seven baskets from the field came with 7:12 to play, when his 3-pointer snapped a 36-36 deadlock and gave the Irish the lead for good. On the night, Miller connected three times from beyond the 3-point arc.

