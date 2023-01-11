Waldport High School junior guard Johnny Miller drives past Reedsport junior Isaiah Lasure during a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game Friday night at Irish Pavilion in Waldport. Miller’s game-high 17 points led the Irish to a 44-38 victory. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Zion Fantroy, right, Siletz Valley junior guard, and Mapleton junior Bryan Burnett fight for a loose ball Thursday night during the Sailors’ 38-34 win in a 1A-3 Mountain West League boys basketball game at Siletz.
Waldport senior forward Hunter Postma, right, sets his sights on the hoop as Reedsport senior Jadon Morgan defends Friday night at Irish Pavilion during Waldport’s 44-38 win in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball action.
Siletz Valley senior guard Zach Tucker races past Mapleton sophomore Alex Burnett on his way to the basket Thursday night in Siletz during the first half of Mapleton’s 38-34 win in a 1A-3 Mountain West League boys basketball game.
Waldport freshman guard Kelden McNeil steps in front of a pass intended for Reedsport junior Isaiah Lasure and starts a fast break during the Irish’s 44-38 defeat of the Sailors on Friday night at Irish Pavilion.
WALDPORT — Junior point guard Johnny Miller filled up the statistics sheet, but junior forward Justin Gainer was the Waldport High School boys basketball team’s go-to guy down the stretch Friday night in the Irish’s 44-38 defeat of Reedsport in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference contest at Irish Pavilion.
Miller tallied a game-high 17 points as Waldport won for the second time in three games with their defeat of The Brave. Miller’s last of his seven baskets from the field came with 7:12 to play, when his 3-pointer snapped a 36-36 deadlock and gave the Irish the lead for good. On the night, Miller connected three times from beyond the 3-point arc.
And while the Waldport defense clamped down on Reedsport, limiting The Brave offense to only a Alex Dukovich bucket in the paint the rest of the way, Gainer scored Waldport’s final five points, including a bunny with seven seconds to play that sealed the deal.
Gainer finished with 11 points, and senior forward TJ Lupardes added eight points, including Waldport’s first six points of the third quarter.
In a rescheduled game the following day in Waldport, the Irish dropped a 67-22 league game to third-ranked East Linn Christian Academy, which began this week 4-0 in league games, 11-2 overall.
Waldport took a 2-2 league mark, and a 2-7 overall record into its Tuesday 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference game at Oakland. The Irish are scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, to host Illinois Valley and travel Saturday for a game at Monroe.
ELSEWHERE:
Mapleton 38, Siletz Valley 34
At Siletz, the Warriors appeared to be cruising toward the Thursday night 1A-3 Mountain West League home win, and held a 28-14 lead with just under three minutes to play in the third quarter before things went south.
An old-fashioned 3-point play from senior Tristan Stewart began a 14-1 Mapleton run that gave the Sailors their first lead of the night at 31-29 with 3:09 to play. Though Eagles freshman Luke Case hit both ends of a 1-and-1 opportunity at the charity stripe that tied it less than 10 seconds later, Stewart’s layup with 42 seconds left gave Mapleton the lead before Caleb Lewis iced it by hitting the second of two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.
Senior guard Zach Tucker drained five buckets from beyond the 3-point arc, and scored 11 of his 19 points in the first quarter to lead Siletz Valley, which held a 13-4 advantage after eight minutes of play.
The Warriors, who slipped to 2-4 in league games, 2-7 overall after dropping their fifth straight, were slated Tuesday to play at Crow and Thursday, Jan. 12, at Triangle Lake in Mountain West League games.
Eddyville earns
win No. 1
At Eddyville, the Eagles received matching 10-point efforts from seniors Drake Dougherty and Anthony Guenther in posting a 43-18 win Thursday at home over McKenzie, Eddyville’s first victory of the campaign, in a 1A-3 Mountain West League game.
Guenther tallied six points in the first quarter as the Eagles bolted to a 15-3 lead after eight minutes. They increased that advantage to 25-6 at the half behind a pair of Ashton Fawver 3-pointers and a Dougherty trey during the second quarter.
On Saturday, Eddyville dropped a 59-24 decision at Oakridge of the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference.
This week, the Eagles (1-4, 1-8) were scheduled Tuesday to play at Mohawk before traveling Thursday to play at Crow and Saturday at Umpqua Valley Christian.
• In other boys basketball action Friday, Oakridge earned a 71-50 win at home over Toledo in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference matchup, and Santiam Christian downed Taft, 60-35, in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference contest at Lincoln City.
Toledo (1-2, 1-10) was scheduled Tuesday to host third-ranked East Linn Christian Academy, then travel Thursday, Jan. 12, to face Lowell. Taft, which began the week 0-2, 4-9, was slated Tuesday to hit the road to meet Sheridan and plays Friday, Jan. 13, at Amity in a pair of league games.
