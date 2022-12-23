EDDYVILLE — Despite having the majority of its roster available after illness swept through the Eddyville Charter boys basketball team the previous week, and a gym packed full of vocal supporters, the Eagles couldn’t solve visiting Yoncalla on Monday night in a non-league 1A contest.

Senior forward Noah Leary scored a team-best 17 points, Yoncalla used a second half surge to post the 53-25 victory and keep Eddyville searching for its first win of the season. Leary tallied eight of his team’s first 10 points on the night as Yoncalla leveled its record at 4-4 entering its Thursday home game against Prospect Charter.

