Eddyville Charter School freshman guard Ashton Fawver drives the baseline past Yoncalla freshman Jayden Churchwell on Monday night during a 1A non-league boys basketball battle of Eagles in Eddyville. Yoncalla won, 53-25. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Eddyville Charter School freshman guard Ashton Fawver drives the baseline past Yoncalla freshman Jayden Churchwell on Monday night during a 1A non-league boys basketball battle of Eagles in Eddyville. Yoncalla won, 53-25. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
EDDYVILLE — Despite having the majority of its roster available after illness swept through the Eddyville Charter boys basketball team the previous week, and a gym packed full of vocal supporters, the Eagles couldn’t solve visiting Yoncalla on Monday night in a non-league 1A contest.
Senior forward Noah Leary scored a team-best 17 points, Yoncalla used a second half surge to post the 53-25 victory and keep Eddyville searching for its first win of the season. Leary tallied eight of his team’s first 10 points on the night as Yoncalla leveled its record at 4-4 entering its Thursday home game against Prospect Charter.
Senior wing Ashton Hardy scored nine points during a second half in which Yoncalla outscored the home team by 27 points after holding just a 4-point advantage at the start of the third quarter. Hardy closed with 13 points, and talented freshman Jayden Churchwell scored six of his 11 points in the fourth quarter.
Senior guard Drake Dougherty led Eddyville with 10 points and came with a spirited effort on the defensive end. His steal and transition layup 1:05 into the second quarter tied it at 14-14 before Yoncalla closed the half on a 6-2 run.
Hardy’s old-fashioned 3-point play with 3:08 left in the third quarter gave Yoncalla a comfortable 30-18 advantage it maintained the remainder of the evening.
Eddyville Charter, which slipped to 0-5, was scheduled to return to action Thursday, Dec. 29, with a non-league game at Southwest Christian.
ELSEWHERE:
Waldport 50, Oakridge 35
At Oakridge, the Irish scored their first victory of the season Monday night in their 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference debut.
With the win, Waldport’s first under new head coach Connor Swertfeger, they were 1-0 in league play, 1-5 overall headed into their Thursday night league home game against No. 2 East Linn Christian Academy. Waldport doesn’t see more game action until their Jan. 3 home matchup against Gold Beach.
Toledo 48, Reedsport 43
At Toledo, first-year head coach Ryan Vargas and his Boomers scored the season’s first win Tuesday night in edging The Brave in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference matchup.
Following its Thursday league game at 10th-ranked Oakland, Toledo (1-0 1-5) returns to action Wednesday, Dec. 28, when the Boomers face Heppner in the first of three games in three days at the annual 2A showcase at the Pendleton Convention Center.
La Pine 62, Taft 35
At La Pine, the Tigers dropped their second straight Tuesday night, falling in a non-league 3A matchup.
Taft was scheduled to play non-league games Wednesday at Culver and Thursday at Santiam before facing Elmira on Wednesday, Dec. 28, in the Tigers’ first of three games at the Newport Coast Classic Tournament at Newport High School and Newport Middle School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.