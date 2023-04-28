AURORA — The Newport High school baseball team appeared to be hitting its stride during 4A-3 Oregon West Conference play after completing a three-game season sweep of Cascade with a 24-7 victory last Wednesday, followed by a 4-0 defeat of the Cougars the following afternoon at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport. However, a late rally Monday afternoon at league-foe and seventh-ranked North Marion/Gervais wasn’t enough to sustain the Cubs’ winning ways.

Down 5-0 in the top the seventh Monday afternoon, a one-out passed ball scored Braxton Blaser and Boden Langeliers followed with an RBI single to center to make it 5-2 before Newport’s rally fell short with runners on second and third and the tying run at the plate.

