AURORA — The Newport High school baseball team appeared to be hitting its stride during 4A-3 Oregon West Conference play after completing a three-game season sweep of Cascade with a 24-7 victory last Wednesday, followed by a 4-0 defeat of the Cougars the following afternoon at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport. However, a late rally Monday afternoon at league-foe and seventh-ranked North Marion/Gervais wasn’t enough to sustain the Cubs’ winning ways.
Down 5-0 in the top the seventh Monday afternoon, a one-out passed ball scored Braxton Blaser and Boden Langeliers followed with an RBI single to center to make it 5-2 before Newport’s rally fell short with runners on second and third and the tying run at the plate.
Blaser was 2-for-4 with a double to pace the Cubs’ five-hit output against Huskies starter Dawson Schrenk, who wriggled out of the seventh-inning jam to earn the complete-game victory. Ethan Bruns, Markus Everitt, and Caleb Malloy added singles for Newport, which took a 3-4 league record, 9-6 overall mark into games Wednesday at home against North Marion/Gervais and Thursday in Aurora.
After the Cubs crushed Cascade pitching April 19 to the tune of 24 runs on 23 hits, including two doubles and a triple from Everitt, the senior lefty and Bruns combined on a five-hit shutout of the Cougars the next afternoon. In that contest, sophomore outfielder Chris Jacobson struck the big blow for the Cubs, slapping a two-out, two-run single to center to bust open a 1-0 game in the bottom of the second inning.
Next week, the Cubs face a crucial three-game set with Philomath/Alsea beginning with a 5 p.m. Monday, May 1, game at Philomath, followed by a 5 p.m. home contest against the Warriors on Wednesday, May 3, and finishing with a 4:30 p.m. game next Friday at Philomath.
April 24
NHS
000 000 2 — 2 7 1
NM/G
020 003 x — 5 5 1
Caleb Malloy, Braxton Blaser (4) and Tyler Mattson. Dawson Schrenk and Colin Elliott. W — Schrenk. L — Malloy.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 1-4, Chris Jacobson 0-3, Markus Everitt 1-3, Blaser 2-4, Mattson 0-3, Lucas Paranto 0-3, Malloy 1-3, Eddie Romero 0-0, Boden Langeliers 2-3, Rory Barber 0-3, Brock Spink 0-0.
NORTH MARION/GERVAIS — Carter Reilly 0-4, Cole Hammack 0-3, Schrenk 0-2, Will Vanvieck 0-1, Blaine Smith 1-2, Landon Fowler 1-3, Isaac Peirce 1-2, Elliott 1-2, Cole Boughal 1-2, Jayden Ohlman 0-0.
2B — Blaser. RBIs — Langeliers, Peirce, Elliott 2, Boughal 2.
April 21
CHS
000 000 0 — 0 5 1
NHS
030 001 x — 4 7 0
Slade Hudson and Braden Johnson. Markus Everitt, Ethan Bruns (5) and Tyler Mattson. W — Everitt. L — Hudson.
CASCADE — Jaimen Whelden 2-3, Brett Leday 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Teagen Allen 0-3, Gunnar Stormo 1-3, Sam Gleason 1-3, Slade Hudson 0-2, Carter Condon 0-3, Junstin Amende 0-2, Zac Rife 0-0, Alayna Salvo 0-0.
NEWPORT — Bruns 3-4, Chris Jacobson 2-4, Everitt 0-3, Braxton Blaser 0-3, Mattson 1-3, Caleb Malloy 0-1, Brock Spink 0-0, Lucas Paranto 1-2, Boden Langeliers 0-3, Rory Barber 0-1.
RBIs — Bruns, Jacobson 2, Langeliers.
April 19 at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park
NHS
317 76 — 24 23 1
CHS
004 30 — 7 4 4
Ryder Hockema, Lucas Paranto (4), Braxton Blaser (4) and Tyler Mattson, Jon Wiese (4). Zac Rife, Carter Condon (3), Teagan Allen (4) and Gunnar Stormo. W — Hockema. L — Rife.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 3-4, Chris Jacobson 3-4, Markus Everitt 4-6, Blaser 3-4, Mattson 3-4, Wiese 0-0, Caleb Malloy 2-5, Quinten Layton 0-0, Paranto 2-4, Boden Langeliers 2-4, Eddie Romero 0-1, Rory Barber 3-4, Brock Spink 0-0, Hockema 0-0.
CASCADE — Jaimen Whelden 1-3, Brett Leday 102, Braden Johnson 1-2, Allen 0-3, Taye Crumley 0-3, Stormo 1-2, Ethan Hendricks 0-3, Sam Gleason 0-1, Condon 0-0, Rife 0-0.
2B — Blaser, Bruns, Everitt 2. 3B — Everitt. RBIs — Bruns, Jacobson 2, Everitt 4, Blaser 4, Mattson 2, Malloy, Paranto, Langeliers 2, Barber 3, Leday, Johnson 2.
ELSEWHERE:
Waldport 9, Toledo 8
At Toledo, the third time was the charm for the Irish on Tuesday in their 2A-SD 4 win that nearly slipped from their fingertips.
Waldport, which fell twice to Toledo earlier this season, rolled to a 7-0 lead after four innings before things got interesting. The Boomers, who enter today’s scheduled league game at Reedsport at 2-5, 4-8, tallied three runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Trailing 9-3 in their final at-bat, the Boomers rallied for five runs to cut their deficit to a single run. A Luke Pettis two-out single advanced Christian Retherford to second with the potential tying run before Irish sophomore reliever Ryan Glenn fanned Kolby Coxen on three pitches to close out the Waldport win.
Wyatt Naylor was 2-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for the Irish, and junior catcher Jacob Gainer added a double and two driven in. Kegan Fullerton got the win on the bump in a 4 2-3 inning start, allowing two earned runs on three hits and five walks. All 14 outs recorded with Fullerton on the mound were via strikeout.
Waldport (24, 69), which fell 5-4 last Thursday in a league game at Gold Beach, returns to action today with a 4:30 p.m. league game against Myrtle Point.
Toledo’s Pettis doubled in his 2-for-4 afternoon against the Irish, and Retherford and Ayden Aleckson added two singles apiece for the Boomers, who last Wednesday fell 18-4 at home to Bandon/Pacific.
April 25
WHS
301 302 0 — 9 6 4
THS
000 030 5 — 8 6 5
Kegan Fullerton, Ryan Glenn (5) and Jacob Gainer. Kolby Coxen, Matt Pearson (3), Mason Koker (4) and Christian Retherford. W — Fullerton. L — Coxen.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 0-5, Wyatt Naylor 2-5, Fullerton 1-5, Gainer 1-2, Davin Macfarlane 1-5, Justin Gainer 1-1, Jason Greenawald 0-3. Kaden Parker 0-2, Glenn 0-0, A.J. Macfarlane 0-2, Hunter Postma 0-0, Quentin Taylor 0-0.
TOLEDO — Carson Watson 0-5, Retherford 2-4, Luke Pettis 2-4, Coxen 0-2, Pearson 0-4, Koker 0-1, Ayden Aleckson 2-4, Jack Hineline 0-4, Isaiah Becktold 0-3
2B — Ja. Gainer, Naylor, Pettis. RBIs — Naylor 2, Ja. Gainer 2, Ju. Gainer 2, Glenn, Retherford, Pettis, Aleckson.
April 20
WHS
010 003 0 — 4 4 2
GBHS
111 000 2 — 5 2 2
Kegan Fullerton, Ryan Glenn (6) and Jacob Gainer. Austin Westerman, Tanner Wright (4) and Wright, Chase Sprinkle (4). W — Wright. L — Fullerton.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 1-3, Wyatt Naylor 0-3, Fullerton 1-3, Gainer 0-1, Justin Gainer 0-3, Hunter Postma 0-3, Ryan Glenn 1-2, Kaden Parker 0-3, A.J. MacFarlane 1-2, Davin MacFarlane 0-2.
GOLD BEACH — Tyson Hilton 0-2, Emmett Hawthorne 0-3, Wright 1-3, Sprinkle 1-3, Westerman 0-3, Gage Hale 0-1, Bram Brudnicki 0-3, name unavailable 0-2, Kacen Wardle 0-3.
2B — Fullerton, A.J. MacFarlane. RBIs — Ja. Gainer, Hawthorne, Sprinkle 2.
April 19
B/P
212 148 — 18 14 1
THS
003 010 — 4 5 4
Colton Siewell, Hayden Thompson (2), Will Panagakis (6) and Logan Knapp. Kolby Coxen, Mason Koker (6), Jack Hineline (6) and Christian Retherford. W — Siewell. L — Coxen.
BANDON/PACIFIC — Conner Devine 1-4, Panagaskis 1-3, Siewell 1-4, Dylan Kamph 2-3, Gunnar Aten 1-1, Knapp 2-3, Stealth Franklin 0-0, Case Zunino 2-3, Brandon Wilson 1-3, Michael Malory 2-3, Thompson 1-3, Parker Lang 0-0.
TOLEDO — Carson Watson 1-3, Retherford 1-3, Luke Pettis 2-4, Coxen 1-3, Matt Pearson 0-3, Koker 0-2, Ayden Aleckson 0-2, Rayden Taylor 0-3, Hineline 0-2.
2B — Devine, Siewell, Pettis 2. 3B — Kamph. RBIs — Devine 2, Panagaskis 3, Kamph, Aten, Knapp 3, Franklin, Wilson 2, Malory, Thompson, Pettis, Coxen.
Taft takes two
Taft posted back-to-back 3A-SD 2 wins with a 7-5 road victory last Friday at Santiam Christian before earning a solid 12-4 defeat Tuesday of Amity at The Pit in Lincoln City.
With Tuesday’s win, the Tigers’ fifth in their last six games, Taft gained a sole possession of first place in the league standings with a 6-1 mark in league play, 9-9 record overall. The Tigers play a non-league contest today at Banks to start a four-game road swing. The Tigers aren’t slated to return to The Pit until a Monday, May 8, non-league contest with North Bend.
On Tuesday, Taft senior shortstop Baron Delameter doubled twice and plated two, Zack Hankins tripled, and Armando Fajardo had three RBIs while Juan Hernandez and Gavin Koceja had two apiece.
Koceja got the win in a six-inning start, and reaped the benefits of Taft’s 8-run first frame. Koceja didn’t allow an earned run, walked three and fanned eight.
Delameter threw six innings in earning the win on the mound for Taft at Santiam Christian, while Ezra James and Fajardo bolstered the Tigers’ 11-hit attack with doubles.
April 25
AHS
040 000 0 — 4 6 3
THS
810 210 x — 12 7 3
Brandon Aird, Tyler Petrasek (4) and Carter Northrop. Gavin Koceja, Ezra James (7) and Justice Kelso. W — Koceja. L — Aird.
AMITY — Northrop 0-3, George Meeker 1-4, Aird 0-4, Alec Prevett 2-4, Colby Nyseth 2-3, Evan Berkey 0-3, Jeff Thompkins 0-3, Mitchell Melton 0-2, Petrasek 1-2.
TAFT — Koceja 1-2, Baron Delameter 2-2, Armando Fajardo 1-4, Zack Hankins 2-3, Juan Hernandez 0-4, Kai Bayer 0-3, Kelso 1-3, Evan Halferty 0-3, James 0-2.
2B — Delameter 2. 3B — Hankins. RBIs — Meeker 2, Petrasek, Koceja 2, Delameter 2, Fajardo 3, Hernandez 2, James.
April 21
THS
160 000 0 — 7 11 2
SCHS
102 000 2 — 5 4 0
Baron Delameter, Zack Hankins (7), Gavin Koceja and Justice Kelso. Camden Carley, Kellen O’Malley (2) and Kadon Haugen. W — Delameter. L — Carley. S — Koceja.
TAFT — Koceja 2-4, Delameter 1-4, Ezra James 2-4, Armando Fajardo 2-4, Hankins 0-3, Juan Hernandez 1-1, Kelso 1-4, Conner Reith 0-3, JJ McCormick 0-2, Kai Bayer 2-3
SANTIAM CHRISTIAN — Carley 1-3, Mike Brawn 902m Haugen 1-2, Josh Riddle 1-3, O’Malley 0-3, Andrew Haase 0-0, Jackson Kent 1-3, Justin Oberfoel 0-2, Danny Simili 0-1, Luyke Bellamy 0-2, Connor Rahm 0-2.
2B — James, Fajardo, Kent. RBIs — Delameter 2, Fajardo, Kelso 2, Bayer 2.
• Also on Tuesday, Siletz Valley posted a 30-1 defeat of 2A/1A-SD 4-rival Eddyville Charter in Siletz to improve to 2-3, 4-4 entering the Warriors’ league game Friday at Bandon/Pacific. The Eagles are scheduled today to play a doubleheader at Gold Beach.
