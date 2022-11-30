Former Newport High School standout Aidan Pierias scored on the only shot he’s taken on the college pitch after he competed as a freshman midfielder this fall for the Pacific University men’s soccer team. (Photo courtesy of Pacific University)
The Thanksgiving holiday is behind us, as is a bit of a break for Lincoln County prep sports fans, whose teams haven’t seen interscholastic action since the first Saturday in November.
During that dead period for local high school athletics, many of last school year’s high school seniors finished up their first fall season campaigns with the collegiate athletic programs they joined this summer.
Here’s a look at how some of our area’s stars fared while competing at the collegiate level for the first time during the fall sports season:
Stella Barber, Linn-Benton Community College volleyball
After laying the groundwork for the Newport High School volleyball program’s future success with a standout four-year career for the Cubs, Barber, an outside hitter/middle blocker, helped the Roadrunners to their second consecutive Northwest Athletic Conference and roll to a 32-1 overall mark this fall, which included a 16-0 record in conference matches. Linn-Benton won the conference championship match in five sets Nov. 20 over Columbia Basin.
On the season, the 5-foot-9 Barber played in 26 matches and registered 13 kills, two aces, five digs, five solo blocks, three block assists and eight total blocks.
Aliya Larsen, Carleton College cross country
Larsen, also a 2022 Newport High School graduate, competed in five races this fall for the Knights, who finished fourth at the NCAA Division III Cross-Country Championships, the best finish in the program’s history. Carleton claimed a Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and an NCAA North Regional Championships title over 32 other schools.
Of her five outings for the Knights, Larsen’s best was a 12th-place individual finish at the Sept. 30 Blugold Invitational in Colfax, Wisconsin. There, Larsen completed the 6k course in 22 minutes, 49.5 seconds. Larsen also posted a 17th-place finish at the Hamline Invitational and a 19th at the Rowan Interregional Border Battle, held Oct. 15 in Glassboro, New Jersey.
Zak Holsey, George Fox University football
Holsey, who played quarterback and defensive back in the fall of 2021 while leading Waldport High School to its first football state playoff victory since 1979, played in nine of 10 games at defensive back for the Bruins this autumn.
On the campaign, which saw George Fox finish 8-2, the most wins by a Bruins football team since they returned to NCAA play in 2014, Holsey collected 12 tackles (seven solo) and a pass breakup.
Aidan Pierias, Pacific University men’s soccer
Another 2022 Newport graduate, Pierias saw limited match action this fall as a freshman with the Boxers, but made his time on the pitch count. He played in eight matches, and managed to take just one shot all campaign. However, that shot, taken in the final 10 minutes of play during a 3-1 loss Oct. 23 at Willamette University, found the back of the net for Pierias’ first college goal.
Pacific finished the season 2-12-5 overall and 1-9-4 in Northwest Conference matches.
James Lackey, Western Oregon University men’s cross country
Lackey ran in just a handful of races this fall after shining for the Newport cross-country program. His best result was a 17th-place individual finish Sept. 2 at the Harrier Classic, staged at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville.
