The Newport Swim Team played the role of unhospitable host last Saturday and Sunday in taking the combined girls and boys team championships at the Valley Coast Swim League Invitational at the Newport Aquatic Center.
NST collected 3,227 points to top the eight-team field, and was followed by Eugene City Swim Club in second with 1,546 points, and South Coast Swim Team, which scored 1,507 to earn bronze.
In 168 individual swims by NST athletes, team members posted 103 personal-best times, including seven by 11-year-old Skyla Chen, who achieved two Oregon Swimming “A” qualifying times, and two “B” qualifying times. Qualifying times were also achieved by 9-year-old Ivan Weisz in the 100-yard butterfly and 500 freestyle.
Also for NST, B times were set by Iker Leo (five), Zoey Chappell (four), Kenlie Ware (three), two each by Hana Parker, Levis Pettis and Aria Dennett, and one by Zane Carver, Hudson Cline, Miles Pettis, Jay Eibner and Freyja Joll. NST head coach John Wray noted in an email to News-Times staff that more than 95 percent of NST participants scored team points.
The Newport effort was bolstered by a group of first-time competitive swimmers that included Aria Dennett, Jacob Hoffman, Olive Mitchell, Kora Salerno, Jonah Taylor, Collin Iseri, Pattie Parker, Demetri Vamvakias and Emma Zamudio. Other NST athletes who swam last weekend included Ivan Farias, Dylan and Grady Gibson, Claire Hurty, Ana Kaldy, Jahan Eibner, Gwynn Postlewait, Ruby Perucci, Alondra Balderas, Gigi Howard, Brynn Hillebrand, Allison Ware, Aine Mahar, Izzy Moore, Ilona Weisz, Jonah Taylor, Kindal Brandenberger, Maia and Michael Dinerstein and Pia Lihou.
