The Newport Swim Team played the role of unhospitable host last Saturday and Sunday in taking the combined girls and boys team championships at the Valley Coast Swim League Invitational at the Newport Aquatic Center.

NST collected 3,227 points to top the eight-team field, and was followed by Eugene City Swim Club in second with 1,546 points, and South Coast Swim Team, which scored 1,507 to earn bronze.

