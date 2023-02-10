Quin Lewis, Toledo High School junior, stands atop the 170-pound podium after earning a fourth-place finish at the 4A/3A/2AS/1A-SD 2 district wrestling tournament in Cottage Grove. Lewis is the lone Boomer girl to advance to the Feb. 23-24 OSAA girls state tournament at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum. (Photo courtesy of Kelli Simonds)
Siletz Valley School senior Chelo Garcia, right, and teammate Zoey Howard, show off Garcia’s award for Outstanding Wrestler (100-130 pounds) last Saturday after Garcia claimed the 105-pound title at the 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 2 district tournament in Cottage Grove.
COTTAGE GROVE — Newport High School posted the area’s best team finish, and “The Champ” netted the lone individual title for area wrestlers last Friday and Saturday at the OSAA Girls 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 2 tournament at Cottage Grove High School.
Named Outstanding Wrestler in the 100-130-pound (lightweight) category, Chelo Garcia, a Siletz Valley senior and defending girls 100-pound state champion, won four matches en route to the championship at 105 last weekend. She capped her run with a 9-0 major decision over senior Kendra Jamison of Sweet Home in the title match.
Along with Garcia, Taft grapplers Julia Towers and Yanelli Hermosillo-Carrasco, and Toledo’s Quin Lewis, earned berths last weekend in the state tournament. The top-four placers in each weight class advanced to the 2023 OSAA Wrestling State Championships, Feb. 23-24 at Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland.
Newport, paced by sophomore Zoie Garcia’s sixth-place finish at 135, tied with Oakridge for 12th in the team standings out of 48 schools competing with 53 points. Taft and Harrisburg followed with 52 points apiece, Toledo finished in 22nd place with 37 points, and Siletz Valley, with only Chelo Garcia and sophomore Zoey Howard wrestling, tied for 23rd with Yamhill-Carlton, each scoring 36 points.
Chelo Garcia began her final postseason run with a pin of Trinity Lee of Sutherlin in 22 seconds, then advanced to the semifinals with a 28-second pin of Kaitlyn White of Illinois Valley. Garcia pinned Toledo senior Cocoa Barrett 48 seconds into the second period of their semifinal to earn a berth in the final.
Barrett finished fifth, just missing out on a state tournament berth and unable to challenge Marshfield junior Elyssa Diego for the fourth-place slot after falling in an 11-7 decision to Diego in the consolation semifinals.
“(Barrett) did some of the best wrestling I have seen from her,” Toledo girls coach Kelli Simonds wrote in an email to News-Times staff. “She has grown so much in the four years she has wrestled for Toledo.”
Towers, a Taft sophomore and the 110-pound bracket’s No. 4 seed, received a bye and a forfeit victory before pinning Oakland junior Zoe Vickers in 3:15 in the quarterfinals and Glendale sophomore Destiny Weaver in 3:23 in the semifinals. Siuslaw sophomore Macali Lade won the 110-pound championship by pinning Towers in 28 seconds in the championship match.
Also for the Tigers, junior Hermosillo-Carrasco earned silver at 145 with pins of Elizabeth Lund of Crow and Riley McCalmant of Stayton before posting a 10-8 decision over North Lake sophomore Tayva Forman in their semifinal match. Top-seed Riley Allison of La Pine scored a late-first round pin of Hermosillo-Carrasco in the final.
Lewis is the lone Toledo wrestler to move onto the girls state tournament after she battled her way through the 170-pound consolation bracket to place fourth at the district tournament. After dropping her first-round match, Lewis scored three pins and a decision to reach the third-place match, where she fell in 1:03 to Alyssa Peterson of Sweet Home.
Other locals who earned spots on the podium, but did not advance to the state tournament last weekend included Taft freshman Olivia Hertz, who placed eighth at 145, and Toledo senior Aria Simonds, who took eighth at 140.
OSAA Girls 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 2 tournament
Feb. 3-4 at Cottage Grove
Team scores: Sweet Home 168, La Pine 160, Crook County 96, Hidden Valley 82, Oakland 82, Siuslaw 79, Elmira 73, North Valley 71, Sutherlin 67, Cascade 61, Culver 59, Newport 53, Oakridge 53, Harrisburg 52, Taft 52, Creswell 45, Madras 43, North Bend 43, Lakeview 41, Rogue River 41, Central Linn 40, Toledo 37, Siletz Valley 36, Yamhill-Carlton 36, Henley 35, Coquille/Bandon 31, Cottage Grove 31, Douglas 31, Willamina 31, Stayton 30, Lowell 28, Illinois Valley 27, Brookings-Harbor 24, Marshfield 24, Glendale 22, Junction City 22, North Douglas/Yoncalla 17, Klamath Union 16.5, Philomath 16, Sisters 15, Mazama 10, Scio 8, North Lake 7, Regis 6, Cascade Christian 3. Crow 3, Pleasant Hill 3, Chiloquin 0, Myrtle Point 0, Phoenix 0.
