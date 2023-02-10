COTTAGE GROVE — Newport High School posted the area’s best team finish, and “The Champ” netted the lone individual title for area wrestlers last Friday and Saturday at the OSAA Girls 4A/3A/2A/1A-SD 2 tournament at Cottage Grove High School.

Named Outstanding Wrestler in the 100-130-pound (lightweight) category, Chelo Garcia, a Siletz Valley senior and defending girls 100-pound state champion, won four matches en route to the championship at 105 last weekend. She capped her run with a 9-0 major decision over senior Kendra Jamison of Sweet Home in the title match.

