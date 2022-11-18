This school year marks the 50 years since the passage of the federal civil rights law commonly referred to as Title IX.
Title IX, which went into effect in June 1972, bans discrimination based on sex in public schools and all education programs receiving federal funding. What that means in terms of public school-based athletics is that during the last 50 years, girls and boys have been, and will continue to be, mandated by the federal government to receive equal opportunities.
And while Title IX paved the way for more participation, sports to play and greater exposure for female athletes at the prep, collegiate and Olympic levels, are these opportunities really equal to those of their male counterparts? For example, just a few weeks back in September, the U.S. men’s and women’s national soccer teams finally signed a collective bargaining agreement with U.S. Soccer to include identical pay structures for the two clubs.
This comes years after the less-successful U.S. men’s team was paid far better than the women’s squad. The American women received a $110,000 bonus for winning the 2019 FIFA World Cup. Had the U.S. men won the 2018 World Cup, their bonuses would have been $407,000, nearly four times that of the women.
All it took for the teams to receive equal pay was a federal gender discrimination lawsuit filed in 2019 by the U.S. women against U.S. Soccer, a lawsuit settled this past February, with U.S. Soccer agreeing to pay a $24 million award, contingent on the passage of the new labor agreement signed in September.
On the statewide level, female and male high school athletes are required to be treated equally, but are they?
Eric Watkins, publisher of a website promoting the state’s female prep athletes, https://eliteoregongirls.com/, recently successfully filed four federal complaints against Oregon high schools he perceives to be skirting their Title IX obligations to female athletes. Those complaints led to investigations into Gresham-Barlow, Reynolds, Philomath and Springfield school districts’ discrepancies between baseball and softball facilities.
Here in Lincoln County, female prep athletes are extremely well represented, and as of late, often the girls’ programs are more successful than the boys’. In my eyes, girls and boys have access to similar, if not the same, facilities across the board in the area, from Siletz Valley and Eddyville Charter schools all the way up to Newport High School.
I don’t have the numbers offhand, but I’d be willing to bet that last school year I attended more local ceremonies celebrating college athletics letters of intent for last year’s senior girls than boys.
It’s a credit to the Lincoln County School District that all LCSD sporting events this school year begin with the public address announcer noting the 50th anniversary of the passage of Title IX, and its assurance of equality for female student-athletes. With that in mind I hope we all take a moment this school year to consider how we can further elevate our local female prep athletes.
