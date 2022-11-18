This school year marks the 50 years since the passage of the federal civil rights law commonly referred to as Title IX.

Title IX, which went into effect in June 1972, bans discrimination based on sex in public schools and all education programs receiving federal funding. What that means in terms of public school-based athletics is that during the last 50 years, girls and boys have been, and will continue to be, mandated by the federal government to receive equal opportunities.

