The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife wants Oregonians and visitors to “#OptOutside” the two days after Thanksgiving and make fishing part of their plans with friends and family. Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25-26, throughout the state, read a Tuesday news release from ODFW.
Fishing/shellfish licenses and tags, including Combined Angling Tags, Columbia River Basin Endorsements or Two-Rod Validations, are not required those two days only. Both Oregon residents and nonresidents can fish for free.
All other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. View Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations at https://www.eregulations.com/oregon for rules and remember to check for any in-season regulation changes at the Recreation Report (https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report), especially for salmon and steelhead fishing. Click on the desired fishing zone, then click the “Regulation Updates” tab to view in-season changes.
The Recreation Report is updated weekly and features the best bests for fishing for the upcoming week. Depending on water levels and conditions, fishing could be good for Chinook or coho salmon.
For beginners, Easy Angling Oregon is a great guide to getting started fishing in Oregon, https://myodfw.com/EAO.
Prefer to crab or clam instead? MyODFW has all the information to get started clamming or crabbing. Remember to check ocean conditions and take safety precautions. Always clam with a friend and never turn your back on the ocean.
Currently, crabbing is open in bays, beaches, estuaries, tide pools, piers and jetties along the entire Oregon coast. Crabbing is closed in the ocean due to the annual closure Oct. 16-Nov. 30 each year.
The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish and closes areas when naturally occurring biotoxins achieve levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat. Currently, razor clamming is closed along the entire coast, but this closure may change by Thanksgiving weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.