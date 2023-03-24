VANCOUVER, Washington — Mariah Frederic, a 2022 Toledo High School graduate and current softball pitcher at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, earned the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week award for the week of March 6-12, the league recently announced.
Frederick, who led last year’s Boomers by going 19-7 in the circle with 181 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched, collected the weekly honor after she tossed a five-inning complete game in a 9-1 Saints victory March 11 over Highline at Lacey, Washington. In that game, her first start as a collegiate pitcher, Frederic allowed four hits and a walk and fanned eight.
In her most recent outing prior to deadline, Frederic threw two innings of relief in a 14-2 defeat March 16 of Grays Harbor. She allowed an unearned run, didn’t surrender a hit or record a strikeout and walked three.
Taft grad Knott climbs OSU javelin list
EUGENE — Oregon State junior Ella Knott, a Lincoln City native and Taft High School graduate, set a personal record in her first javelin throw of the 2023 spring outdoor season with a heave of 153 feet, one inch at last Saturday’s Oregon Preview at Hayward Field.
Knott’s throw was good for second place in the women’s javelin event, and is the seventh-best javelin throw in OSU women’s track and field history.
The Beaver track and field program is next scheduled to compete Saturday, March 25, at the Willamette Invitational in Salem.
LC Special Olympic athletes star at Turner
TURNER — Two Lincoln County Special Olympics basketball teams represented the area in fine fashion March 18 at the Special Olympics Oregon basketball regional championships, played at Cascade Middle and High schools.
The Lincoln County Tiger Sharks fell two points shy in the title game, and returned home with a silver medal, while the Lincoln County Mighty Penguins placed third, and also collected the Best Sportsmanship award.
The Tiger Sharks were coached by Donna and Eric Thorpe, while the Mighty Penguins were led by Paul Haeder and Frank Perdue.
Women’s golf association seeks participants
Old and new members of all skill levels are invited to join the Agate Beach Women’s Golf Association in its upcoming spring season.
The association’s season begins Tuesday, April 4, with a light breakfast and a short meeting at 8 a.m. prior to, weather permitting, a round of golf at Agate Beach Golf Course, 4100 N Coast Highway, Newport. Regular play days begin with weekly 9:30 a.m. tee times on Tuesdays and conclude with a lunch at noon.
For more information, visit Agate Beach Golf Course, its website, www.agatebeachgolf.net, or call the pro shop at 541-265-5946.
