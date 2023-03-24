VANCOUVER, Washington — Mariah Frederic, a 2022 Toledo High School graduate and current softball pitcher at Mt. Hood Community College in Gresham, earned the Northwest Athletic Conference’s Pitcher of the Week award for the week of March 6-12, the league recently announced.

Frederick, who led last year’s Boomers by going 19-7 in the circle with 181 strikeouts in 117 innings pitched, collected the weekly honor after she tossed a five-inning complete game in a 9-1 Saints victory March 11 over Highline at Lacey, Washington. In that game, her first start as a collegiate pitcher, Frederic allowed four hits and a walk and fanned eight.

