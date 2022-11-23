Newport Swim Team athletes, from left, Jay Eibner, Jahan Eibner, Gwynn Postlewait and Ilona Weisz, are photographed during a July meeting of the Newport Booster Club along with NST head coach John Wray. Jahan Eibner, Postlewait, Ilona and Ivan Weisz were recognized Sunday during the Oregon Swimming awards ceremony in Salem. Each of the four NST members posted at least one top-five fastest time in Oregon for their age group in an event for the 2021-22 season.
The girls and boys squads from the Newport Swim Team combined to place third in the team standings Saturday at a quad meet against teams from Sweet Home, Bend and host Corvallis Aquatic Team at Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
Corvallis won the combined team championship with 2,583 points, followed by Bend in second with 1,748, Newport with 946 and Sweet Home with 453. All 19 NST athletes who competed tallied team points and combined to win 22 races, post eight second-place finishes and 11 thirds. Those who swam last Saturday for Newport Swim Team included Lily Arnold, Alondra Balderas, Kindal Brandenberger, Layla Bretz, Zane Carver, Skyla Chen, Jahan and Jay Eibner, Ivan Farias, Grady Gibson, Pia Lihou, Ruby Perucci, Levi and Miles Pettis, Gwynn, Will and Sam Postlewait and Ilona and Ivan Weisz.
On Sunday, Jahan Eibner, Ilona and Ivan Weisz, and Gwynn Postlewait were honored at Oregon Swimming’s awards ceremony at the Smith Auditorium on the Willamette University campus in Salem. The four NST athletes earned recognition for posting a top-five fastest time in their respective age group in at least one event during the 2021-22 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.