A new, expanded league proved challenging this fall for the volleyball programs from Toledo and Waldport high schools, as neither advanced past the league playoffs, failing to secure a berth in the 2A state tournament.

The 12-team conference featured league champion Monroe, which fell in five sets Nov. 5 in the state 2A championship to Salem Academy. Monroe, Oakridge, Lowell and Oakland, the conference’s top-four regular season finishers, combined to go 54-11 in league matches, and just two other programs — Bandon and Toledo — posted league records above .500.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.