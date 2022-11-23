Toledo High School senior outside hitter Sierra Ferguson, photographed during a home match this autumn, is an all-2A-3 Valley Coast Conference volleyball second-team selection, the league recently announced. Ferguson is one of three Boomers receiving recognition via a postseason vote of league coaches. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Waldport setter Payshentz Herron was an honorable mention honoree recently when the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference released all-conference teams, and one of only two freshmen from the 12-team conference named to an all-league squad.
Also earning all-league volleyball honorable mention accolades is Toledo senior libero Avery Tyler, who helped lead the Boomers to a league playoff victory and an 11-11 season mark.
Waldport junior middle blocker Lillyn LeGrand, despite missing multiple matches midseason due to illness, is a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference volleyball honorable mention selection.
Toledo junior middle blocker Marlee Rozewski earned an honorable mention all-conference nod recently from 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference coaches.
A new, expanded league proved challenging this fall for the volleyball programs from Toledo and Waldport high schools, as neither advanced past the league playoffs, failing to secure a berth in the 2A state tournament.
The 12-team conference featured league champion Monroe, which fell in five sets Nov. 5 in the state 2A championship to Salem Academy. Monroe, Oakridge, Lowell and Oakland, the conference’s top-four regular season finishers, combined to go 54-11 in league matches, and just two other programs — Bandon and Toledo — posted league records above .500.
Though those top-four squads dominated recently released all-conference selections, and Monroe’s Bella Gamache earned conference MVP and Angie Thompson was Coach of the Year, Toledo and Waldport combined to collect five individual recognitions. That list of five was topped by three-sport Toledo standout Sierra Ferguson, a senior outside hitter, who claimed second-team all-league accolades.
Boomers senior libero Avery Tyler and junior middle blocker Marlee Rozewski were all-conference honorable mention selections, and along with Ferguson helped Toledo to an 11-11 overall mark, and a league-playoff sweep of its Lincoln County School District rivals from Waldport. Toledo fell one win shy of reaching the state playoffs, falling in four sets in a league payoff at Oakridge, which advanced to the state quarterfinal round.
Despite missing a significant chunk of the regular season due to a lingering illness, Waldport junior middle blocker Lillyn LeGrand was one of two Irish players to receive an honorable mention nod. Waldport setter Payshentz Herron also received honorable mention. Herron and fellow honorable mention selectee Kali Williams from Oakridge, were the only freshmen receiving postseason league recognition among all first-, second-team and honorable mention honorees.
All-2A-3 Valley Coast Conference volleyball teams and honors
Most Valuable Player — Bella Gamache, Sr., Monroe.
Coach of the Year — Angie Thompson, Monroe.
All-conference teams
First team — Bella Gamache, Sr., Monroe; Jade Snyder, Jr., Oakridge; Tia Picknell, Sr., Oakland; Sara Thompson, Sr., Monroe; Sadie Snyder, Jr., Oakridge; Lydia Plahn, Sr., Lowell; Emily Hull, Sr., Monroe; Amerika Baszler, Jr., Lowell; Makenna Vierck, So., Bandon; Kaili Kirkhart, Jr., Oakridge.
