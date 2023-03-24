REEDSPORT — Siletz Valley junior Zion Fantroy and Waldport senior TJ Lupardes highlighted area boys’ performances, and Irish freshman Payshentz Herron made the most of her first high school meet March 16 in leading the way for locals when the track and field programs from Siletz Valley, Toledo and Waldport opened the season March 16 at the 22-school Reedsport Icebreaker meet. Team scores were either not kept, or were not published as of the News-Times sports’ deadline for publication.
Fantroy sprinted to a second-place finish in the 200 meters, crossing the finish in 24.5 seconds, placed third in the 100 with a time of 11.9 seconds, and took fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 4 inches. Lupardes leapt to a bronze in the long jump by going 17-8, one inch better than freshman teammate Kelden McNeil, who finished fourth.
Also for the Irish boys, senior Andrew Gordon placed fourth in the 400, and junior Michael McSharry took sixth in the triple jump. Waldport’s 1,600-meter relay team, which featured Raiden Steadman, Gordon, McSharry and Elijah Perez, finished in second place.
Toledo senior Elias Templeton cleared 8 feet to claim third in the pole vault, and Siletz Valley sophomore Cash Adams placed fourth in the triple jump.
The Warrior boys’ 100-meter relay team, composed of Zach Tucker, Kyler Adams, Cash Adams and Fantroy, took second in finishing 1.1 seconds back of medalist Oakland.
Herron claimed victory in the girls long jump in leaping a personal-best 15 feet, 4 inches while outdueling runner-up Olivia Brophy of Myrtle Point by 11.5 inches. Herron also finished in a tie for fourth in the 100 meters with Bandon freshman Hailey Felton in clocking identical 13.8 second finishes. Additionally, Herron teamed with Irish freshman classmates Mildred Ervin, Payton Abele and Kiana McNeil to earn silver in the 400 relay.
Toledo senior Avery Tyler was fourth in the girls javelin and fifth in the 300 hurdles, while Boomer teammate Alyssa Pena, a sophomore, was sixth in the 100 hurdles. Toledo seniors Cocoa Barrett, Tayla Stevenson and Tyler, along with sophomore Kora Pettis, combined to give the Boomers a sixth-place finish in the 400 relay.
Leading the way for the Siletz Valley girls was sophomore Maddie Goodell, who was fifth in the shot put with a personal-best of 24-8.
At Jefferson, Kora Pettis , Elias Templeton and Justin McKibben each found their way to the podium twice for Toledo last Saturday at the Jefferson Jump Off, a meet that featured only girls and boys high jump, pole vault, long jump and triple jump events. Team scores were not kept.
Pettis paced the Boomer girls, finishing third in the triple jump and fourth in the long jump. Also for the Toledo girls, Tayla Stevenson placed fifth in the long jump, and Alyssa Pena was fifth in the high jump.
Templeton posted a fifth-place finish in the boys pole vault and was sixth in the high jump, while McKibben added matching sixth-place finishes in the high jump and triple jump events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.