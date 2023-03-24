REEDSPORT — Siletz Valley junior Zion Fantroy and Waldport senior TJ Lupardes highlighted area boys’ performances, and Irish freshman Payshentz Herron made the most of her first high school meet March 16 in leading the way for locals when the track and field programs from Siletz Valley, Toledo and Waldport opened the season March 16 at the 22-school Reedsport Icebreaker meet. Team scores were either not kept, or were not published as of the News-Times sports’ deadline for publication.

Fantroy sprinted to a second-place finish in the 200 meters, crossing the finish in 24.5 seconds, placed third in the 100 with a time of 11.9 seconds, and took fifth in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 4 inches. Lupardes leapt to a bronze in the long jump by going 17-8, one inch better than freshman teammate Kelden McNeil, who finished fourth.

