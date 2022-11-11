Success for Newport High School fall sports programs, aside from that achieved by consistently competitive cross-country teams, hasn’t come easily in recent years.
The Newport volleyball program has a bright future ahead, but this fall posted just a single win while finding its footing under first-year head coach Megan Smallwood.
Low participation numbers, the pandemic, and even a step down this fall to the 3A classification didn’t do the Cubs football team any favors. In no way due to a lack of effort by either the coaching staff or those who donned NHS blue, white and red over their shoulder pads most Friday nights this fall, the Cubs ended with their second one-victory campaign.
Even cross country, where the Cubs girls and boys teams regularly compete with the best 4A programs in the state, sent just one runner to this season’s OSAA 4A state cross-country championships. That runner, sophomore Connor Brown, did the program proud by posting a seventh-place individual finish in the boys race.
During the fall, the soccer pitch was where Newport High School earned its greatest achievements.
The past few months saw the Cubs girls produce the most successful season in the 10-year history of the program, including their first state tournament victory. That came in a 5-0 blowout of Ontario on Nov. 2 at Morrow Field, during which the Cubs treated the mass of attendees to a taste of the team’s excessive speed, lockdown defense, crisp passing and finite scoring touch.
Watch these pages in the next few weeks for the pending all-conference and possible all-state selections that await Cubs stars Brisa Aguilar, Sasha Moran, Layla Newell, Charlotte Gardner and others.
Newport head girls coach Travis Leonard should return the meat and potatoes of this year’s 13-3-1 team next season, and is poised to take the program another step forward.
To borrow a phrase from head coach Ollie Richardson, the Newport boys soccer team should also “stay stoked” about its recently-completed season, and what lies ahead. As did the Newport girls, Richardson’s squad reached the quarterfinal round of the 4A state tournament, advancing to the first round with a 2-0 play-in victory at La Grande before knocking off Madras 3-1 on the road in the state tournament.
Though the Cubs boys finished with what on paper appears a pedestrian 7-5-5 mark, they placed junior Tony Gonzalez and senior Drake Dougherty on the All-4A-3 Oregon West Conference first team, and juniors Ivan Hernandez and Brock Spink on the all-conference second team. Newport seniors Marlon Acevedo and Byron Velazquez were honorable mention recipients. That’s not too shabby for a team that finished fifth in an ultra-competitive, six-team league.
Overall, across all of its fall athletic programs, this wasn’t the most triumphant season in NHS history. However, the soccer programs provided Cubs fans a welcome view of teams on the rise.
