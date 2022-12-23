Eddyville Charter senior Rylee Russell fights off a trio of Yoncalla defenders in the paint Monday night in Eddyville. Russell’s team-high 19 points led Eddyville to the 50-30 non-league 1A girls basketball win. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
EDDYVILLE — It’s a safe bet that Eddyville Charter head coach Josh Russell isn’t a fan of a holiday break for his talented girls basketball team.
His Eagles appeared to be hitting their stride Monday night in collecting their fourth straight win, a dominant 50-30 non-league 1A defeat of Yoncalla, just in time for Eddyville to take an 11-day break from game action.
The win moved Eddyville to 4-1, and each of those victories became one-sided affairs. Following a season opening loss at Rogue Valley Adventist Academy, currently ranked No. 7 in the 1A coaches poll, the Eagles scored at least 50 points in each of their next four games, winning all by no fewer than 20 points.
Senior guard Rylee Russell, reigning 1A-3 Mountain West League Player of the Year, connected four times from the field in her 8-point first quarter Monday night, drained a pair from beyond the 3-point arc in the third quarter, and closed with a team-leading 19 points.
The first quarter saw Eddyville race to a 20-3 lead with the help of pressure defense that forced multiple early Yoncalla turnovers that became transition opportunities for the home team. Eddyville senior Hailey Mekemson scored all six of her points on the night in the opening eight minutes.
Eddyville sophomore guard Shaylene Borton scored six points prior to halftime, when Eddyville took a 20-point advantage into intermission.
Yoncalla senior post Nichole Noffsinger drained a trio of third quarter 3-point buckets and led all scorers with 22 points.
Eddyville travels next week to play at the Bandon Dunes Tournament at Bandon High School. The Eagles begin play at the tournament at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 28, against 2A Kennedy
ELSEWHERE:
Taft 51, La Pine 35
At La Pine, the Tigers halted a two-game slide Tuesday night with the non-league 3A win.
Taft (3-3) was scheduled Wednesday to play at Culver and Thursday at Santiam before playing three games on consecutive days beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Newport Coast Classic.
Toledo 47, Reedsport 9
At Toledo, sophomore wing Lindsey Otis scored seven points in the first quarter, the Boomers led by two touchdowns after eight minutes Tuesday night and Toledo rolled past The Brave in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference matchup.
Otis scored 13, and Boomers senior Sierra Ferguson added all 11 of her points in the first three quarters for Toledo, which led 27-2 at halftime.
The Boomers, who play games Wednesday, Dec. 28 against Heppner, Dec. 29 against Stanfield and Dec. 30 against Weston-McEwen at the Pendleton 2A Preview showcase, finished this week 1-0 in league, 4-2 overall.
Oakridge 49, Waldport 40
At Oakridge, the Irish dug themselves a hole in the first quarter they couldn’t dig out of in their Monday night 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference loss.
Oakridge raced to a 22-6 lead after eight minutes, and though Waldport matched the Warriors nearly evenly the remainder of the evening, the early deficit was too much to overcome as the Irish fell to 0-1, 1-3.
Waldport junior post Lillyn LeGrand scored 14 points in 17 minutes before leaving with an apparent Achilles injury in the third quarter. Freshman Kiana McNeil and junior Airyanna Paden tallied nine apiece for Waldport.
The Irish were scheduled Thursday to host East Linn Christian Academy, then begin a stretch of three games in three days Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Newport Coast Classic.
Junction City 41, Newport 32
At Junction City, the Cubs dropped to 3-4 Tuesday night with the non-league 4A road loss.
Newport returns to the hardwood Wednesday, Dec. 28, for the first of the Cubs’ three games in three days at the Newport Coast Classic, scheduled for Newport High School and Newport Middle School.
