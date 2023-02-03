MAPLETON — Senior guard Drake Dougherty led the way, and Eddyville Charter snapped a four-game losing streak Monday night with a 38-35 road win in boys basketball 1A-3 Mountain West League play.

Dougherty connected three times from 3-point range, all in the first half, in scoring a game-high 15 points. Freshman guard Ashton Fawver added six points, and Tre Card scored all three of his points for Eddyville in the fourth quarter, when the Eagles rallied to victory by outscoring the Sailors 11-7 during the final eight minutes.

