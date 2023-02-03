Taft High School senior guard Baron Delameter weaves his way through traffic in the lane Monday night during the Tigers’ 64-61 victory in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference boys basketball game in Lincoln City. (Photo courtesy of Lon French)
Taft sophomore wing/forward Jackson Nightingale shoots above a pair of Sheridan defenders Monday night during the Tigers’ victory in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference boys basketball game in Lincoln City. (Photo courtesy of Lon French)
Taft senior Gavin Koceja manages to smile while driving the lane during the Tigers’ defeat of Sheridan in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference boys basketball game in Lincoln City.
MAPLETON — Senior guard Drake Dougherty led the way, and Eddyville Charter snapped a four-game losing streak Monday night with a 38-35 road win in boys basketball 1A-3 Mountain West League play.
Dougherty connected three times from 3-point range, all in the first half, in scoring a game-high 15 points. Freshman guard Ashton Fawver added six points, and Tre Card scored all three of his points for Eddyville in the fourth quarter, when the Eagles rallied to victory by outscoring the Sailors 11-7 during the final eight minutes.
Eddyville (3-8, 3-13) looked to win a second straight game for the first time this season Thursday with a home contest against Alsea, then travels Monday, Feb. 6, for a non-league game at St. Paul. The Eagles play their final regular season home game at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, against Mohawk before closing the regular campaign the next night at McKenzie.
In other early-week boys games:
• Taft topped Sheridan 64-61 in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference game Monday night in Lincoln City. The Tigers (2-7, 6-14) close out the regular season with three straight league home games, beginning with a battle tonight (Friday) against Amity, followed by games Thursday, Feb. 9, against Jefferson, and Saturday, Feb. 11, against Scio. Those games are all scheduled to tipoff at 7:30 p.m.
• Second-ranked Cascade posted a 74-46 win Tuesday over Newport at Spangler Court, sending the Cubs to their second straight 4A-3 Oregon West Conference home loss. The Cubs (1-2, 7-9) traveled Thursday to meet No. 6 North Marion, then hit the road Monday, Feb. 6, to play at top-ranked Philomath.
• Mohawk handed Siletz Valley a 67-26 loss Tuesday in 1A-3 Mountain West League play at Siletz, which slipped to 5-7 in league games, 5-11 overall. The Warriors close out their regular season schedule with a Tuesday, Feb. 7, league game at Mapleton, followed by a 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, home game against Crow.
• The final result of Toledo’s game at home against 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference-foe Lowell was unavailable as of the News-Times sports’ early Wednesday morning deadline. The Boomers were slated to play their final regular season home game Thursday against Illinois Valley before hitting the road for league games Monday, Feb. 6, at Central Linn, and Thursday, Feb. 9, at Waldport.
