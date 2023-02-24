EDDYVILLE — Senior guard Rylee Russell and the Eddyville Charter girls basketball team made sure their season wasn’t going to end Tuesday night at Boyd Eagleson Gym.

Russell sank a quartet of 3-pointers, drained 6-of-9 free throw attempts, and scored a game-high 30 points as the Mountain West League-champion Eagles outlasted Umpqua Valley Christian to the tune of a 64-59 victory in a first-round OSAA 1A state playoff game. With the win, the Eagles avenged a 62-36 loss Jan. 14 at Umpqua Valley Christian, a game in which Russell and senior forward Brianna Lopez did not play.

