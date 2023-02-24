Eagles freshman guard Gracie Gassner looks to send a pass around Umpqua Valley Christian defender Kira Butler on Tuesday night during Eddyville Charter’s 64-59 defeat of the Monarchs in a first-round 1A girls basketball state playoff game at Boyd Eagleson Gym in Eddyville.
Taft High School junior guard Aliviah Mode negotiates her way through traffic Feb. 16 during the Tigers’ 41-35 defeat of Sheridan in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference girls basketball playoff game in Lincoln City.
Sophomore guard Sienna Lillebo, from Taft, drives the baseline past Sheridan sophomore Taylor Givens during the third quarter Feb. 16 in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference playoff game in Lincoln City. Lillebo’s 14 points paced the Tigers to the 41-35 win, though Taft’s season ended last Saturday with a 37-31 league playoff loss to Jefferson at Central High School in Monmouth.
Taft senior wing Brooklyn Mangold snags a rebound from the grip of Sheridan sophomore Taylor Givens on Feb. 16 during a 3A-3 PacWest Conference playoff game in Lincoln City.
EDDYVILLE — Senior guard Rylee Russell and the Eddyville Charter girls basketball team made sure their season wasn’t going to end Tuesday night at Boyd Eagleson Gym.
Russell sank a quartet of 3-pointers, drained 6-of-9 free throw attempts, and scored a game-high 30 points as the Mountain West League-champion Eagles outlasted Umpqua Valley Christian to the tune of a 64-59 victory in a first-round OSAA 1A state playoff game. With the win, the Eagles avenged a 62-36 loss Jan. 14 at Umpqua Valley Christian, a game in which Russell and senior forward Brianna Lopez did not play.
Russell’s heroics Tuesday night, bolstered by scoring outbursts from junior Kendall Choat and sophomore Makayla Rice, earned the Eagles (15-8) a round-of-16 game today (Friday, Feb. 24) at the home of the 32-school bracket’s top seed, Crane. The Mustangs (25-1) advanced out of the first round Tuesday night with a convincing 62-18 home victory over C.S. Lewis Academy.
However, no one was ready to talk about what was coming next Tuesday night after the Eagles punched their second ticket to the 1A classification’s Sweet 16 in as many seasons.
After the teams traded scoring bursts through the majority of the first period, the Eagles ended the quarter with a Russell old-fashioned 3-point play and a Rice putback to take a 17-14 lead into the first break. A successful Russell drive to the hoop, followed by a back-to-back deep, baseline makes by Choat, gave Eddyville some breathing room and a 9-point advantage barely two minutes into the second quarter.
But after another Rice putback with 57 seconds left in the half, the Mustangs went on a 13-4 run, capped by an Avery Renyer 3-ball with 5:39 to play in the third quarter to bring Umpqua Valley Christian to within 36-35. The Eagles proceeded to close the period on a 13-4 burst of their own and led 49-41 at the start of the fourth quarter.
Junior guard Terra Thomson and Russell combined to score seven unanswered points to put the Eagles up 61-47 with 1:59 to play, and though the Mustangs clawed their way back to within 62-56 with 16.1 seconds to play, sophomore guard Shaylene Borton’s layup with eight seconds left sealed Eddyville’s return trip to the state playoffs’ second round.
Rice, Choat and Thomson scored eight points apiece for Eddyville, while Alli Hu scored 15, Vienna Tornell tallied 13 and Kendyl Elias added 11 for the Mustang, who saw their season end at 19-7.
Jefferson 37, Taft 31, 3A-3 PacWest Conference playoff
After the Tigers scored their first-round league playoff win Feb. 16 at home over Sheridan, Taft fell one game shy of earning a state playoff berth with its loss last Saturday to the Lions at Central High School in Monmouth.
Sophomore point guard Sienna Lillebo scored 14 points to lead the Tigers to victory in their final home game of the campaign, while seniors Nat Gates and Brooklyn Mangold scored seven apiece for Taft.
The Spartans outscored Taft 16-11 during the third period as the first-round contest entered the fourth quarter deadlocked at 29-29 before the Tigers scored seven unanswered, capped by a Hailey Weaver 3-pointer with 2:14 to play. Weaver and Lillebo combined to go 3 of 4 from the charity stripe down the stretch to seal the win.
Jefferson’s defeat of Taft, led by Gretchen Orton’s 12 points, marked the second time since 1993 the Lions qualified for the state tournament
NHS splits final league games
Rebounding from a 62-41 loss Feb. 16 at ninth-ranked Cascade, the Cubs closed the regular season Tuesday night at Spangler Court in Newport with a 35-23 defeat of North Marion in a pair of 4A-3 Oregon West Conference games.
Senior guard Avonly Wolf’s 11-point evening Tuesday against the Huskies paced the Cubs to the win in their final home game, boosted their final regular season record to 4-6 in conference, 12-11 overall, and earned Newport a 4A state play-in game at Scappoose, which finished 15-9 overall and second in the 4A-1 Cowapa League to No. 3 Astoria.
The time and date for Newport’s play-in game wasn’t finalized as of the News-Times sports’ Wednesday morning deadline, but the OSAA mandates it must be played on or before Saturday, Feb. 25. Check https://www.newportnewstimes.com/ and the News-Times’ social media feeds for the latest scheduling updates.
Against Cascade, senior forward Tori Smith scored 18 points and Sheala Simmons added eight to lead the Cubs. Maddie Dustin scored 19 for the Cougars.
Newport entered the postseason having dropped five of its last eight regular season games, and sat ranked 21st of 31 teams in the 4A classification. Scappoose, ranked 12th in the final OSAA rankings, went 12-3 during its final 15 games. Each of the Indians’ three losses came to Astoria.
Monroe/Alsea 39, Waldport 15, 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference playoff
At Monroe, the Dragons eliminated the Irish from postseason play with the one-sided 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference victory.
