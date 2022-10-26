JUNCTION CITY — The Eddyville Charter School volleyball team had three days to rid itself of the taste of a disappointing loss Saturday in the 1A-3 Mountain West League tournament championship match to prepare for a first-round 1A state playoff battle today (Wednesday) in Roseburg.
After the Eagles began Saturday’s league playoffs at Junction City High School with a thrilling 26-24, 22-25, 25-10, 19-25, 17-15 defeat of Triangle lake, Mohawk bested Eddyville 25-10, 25-17, 25-18 in a sweep of the tournament championship match.
The loss, the Eagles’ second in 10 days to Mohawk and third this season, dropped Eddyville to 14-6 overall. It sends the Eagles to a first-round state playoff match Wednesday at Umpqua Valley Christian. Eddyville brings a No. 25 seed to the 32-school state playoffs. A time for today’s state playoff match had yet to be determined as of the News-Times sports’ Sunday evening deadline.
The Monarchs lost Saturday’s 1A-4 Skyline League championship to state playoff No. 8-seed North Douglas in three sets and bring a 15-4 mark to today’s state playoff match against the Eagles. The Eddyville-Umpqua Valley Christian winner meets the winner of a first-round match between Imbler and Open Door Christian Academy on Saturday, Oct. 29, at a time and venue to be determined following the results of first-round matches.
Saturday’s winner advances to next week’s state tournament.
The eight-school OSAA 1A state volleyball championship is scheduled to run Nov. 4-5 at Ridgeview High School in Redmond.
ELSEWHERE:
2A-3 Valley Coast Conference playoffs
At Oakridge, after Toledo swept past the Irish 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 to end Waldport’s campaign early Thursday evening, the Boomers fell later that evening 25-28, 19-25, 25-22, 26-24 to Oakridge in the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference playoffs, ending Toledo’s season.
Waldport, which closed on a three-match losing streak, finished 10-13. The Boomers finished an even 11-11.
Cascade def. Newport, 3-0
At Turner, the second-ranked Cougars ended Newport’s season on a sour note with the 25-16, 25-10, 25-6 sweep Thursday night in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference march.
The Cubs finished the season, their first under head coach Megan Smallwood, 1-9 in league play, 1-13 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.