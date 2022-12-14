LINCOLN CITY — A sluggish start set the tone and put the Taft High School boys basketball team on its heels early on last Thursday as the Tigers dug themselves a hole they couldn’t dig out from in a 44-28 non-league 3A loss to Catlin Gabel.

Eagles senior forward/post Cole Grant scored a game-high 22 points and Taft fell behind 11-2 just more than five minutes into action as the Tigers spent the majority of the opening three quarters fighting back from their early deficit.

