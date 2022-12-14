LINCOLN CITY — A sluggish start set the tone and put the Taft High School boys basketball team on its heels early on last Thursday as the Tigers dug themselves a hole they couldn’t dig out from in a 44-28 non-league 3A loss to Catlin Gabel.
Eagles senior forward/post Cole Grant scored a game-high 22 points and Taft fell behind 11-2 just more than five minutes into action as the Tigers spent the majority of the opening three quarters fighting back from their early deficit.
Taft sophomore shooting guard Kai Bayer pulled the Tigers to within 15-13 on a 3-pointer from the top of the arc with 2:20 to play before halftime, but Catlin Gable closed the second quarter on a 4-1 run to take a 21-14 lead into the break. Bayer paced the Taft scoring attack with a 10-point effort, bolstered by a pair of treys in the second quarter.
The Tigers (1-3) caught fire to start the second half as a drive by Bayer followed by a Gavin Koceja trey tied it at 21-21 with 6:42 to play in the third quarter. After the Eagles responded with a 7-0 burst, an inside bucket by JJ McCormick and a Baron Delameter 3-pointer pulled Taft to within 28-26, but Catlin Gable pulled away late to seal it.
Seniors Koceja and Delameter tallied six apiece for the Tigers, and Koceja pulled down a team-best seven rebounds.
On Tuesday, the Tigers were scheduled to play the first of three non-league games in three days with a home game against Elmira. Taft then hosts Nestucca on Wednesday before traveling Thursday to play at Harrisburg.
ELSEWHERE:
NHS loses, wins at Dec. Classic
At Junction City, the Cubs split their games last weekend at the Junction City December Classic, falling 66-39 on Friday afternoon to No. 8 Seaside, then rebounding to post a 56-44 defeat of Klamath Union on Saturday afternoon in a pair of non-league battles.
Newport, which sits at 3-3 after halting a two-game slide Saturday by beating Klamath Union, plays a 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, game at Tillamook and a 6 p.m. Saturday contest at Tigard against Westside Christian, which began the week ranked No. 2 in the 2A classification.
Umpqua Valley Christian 70, Siletz Valley 26
At Roseburg, the Warriors failed to build off the momentum from their previous outing and slipped below .500 following the Saturday night non-league 1A loss.
Siletz Valley, which slipped to 1-2, is scheduled to return to 1A-3 Mountain West League play with a 5:30 p.m. game today (Wednesday) at rival Eddyville Charter. The Eagles (0-3) canceled their plans last weekend to play two games at the Arlington Snowball Tournament due to poor traveling conditions.
Colton 32, Waldport 25
At Colton, the Irish began the week still looking to post their first win of the season after falling last Thursday in the non-league 2A matchup. Waldport’s scheduled Saturday home game against 4A North Bend was canceled.
The Irish (0-3) were scheduled Tuesday to host 3A Sheridan, then travel Friday, Dec. 16, for a 7:30 p.m. game at 3A Siuslaw in Florence.
