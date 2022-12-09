The Eddyville Charter girls basketball team picked up a pair of early-week victories to open it’s 1A-3 Mountain West League slate, downing Crow 59-39 on Monday at home and winning 53-33 on the road Tuesday night at Triangle Lake.
On Monday night, Eagles senior Hailey Mekemson connected three times from 3-point range and scored 11 of her team-high 22 points in the first half, when Eddyville bolted to a 33-18 lead going into the break.
Senior Rylee Russell scored eight points in the first quarter for the Eagles and closed with 16.
Russell went off for 35 points in Eddyville’s Tuesday victory at Triangle Lake, as the Eagles moved to 2-0 in league games, 2-1 overall. Against the Lakers, Russell, the reigning league Player of the Year, was 9 of 10 from the foul line, and tallied 20 points in the second half. She added a 3-point buzzer beater from well beyond half court just before the horn to the end the first half sounded.
Sophomore Shaylene Borton and junior Kendall Choat scored six apiece Tuesday for Eddyville, which faces Sherman today and Ione-Arlington on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Arlington Snowball tournament.
ELSEWHERE:
Toledo 33, North Bend 32
At North Bend, the 2A Boomers held off a late rally by the 4A Bulldogs, and inched above .500 Tuesday with the help of senior Avery Tyler and her clutch free throw shooting down the stretch.
After she tallied a career-best 28 points in a lopsided victory last Saturday at Siuslaw, Tyler again paced Toledo on Tuesday with 15 points. That included a 4-for-4 effort from the foul line during the final eight minutes, as North Bend sought to erase a five-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter.
Tayla Stevenson and Lindsey Otis scored six apiece for the Boomers, who improved to 2-1, and don’t play again until 5 p.m. Friday night, Dec. 16, when they face 1A Lost River in their first game of the two-day Boomer Bash tournament in Toledo.
Newport 45, Cottage Grove 30
At Cottage Grove, the 4A-4-3 Oregon West Conference Cubs leveled their record with a solid victory Tuesday night over the 4A-4 Sky Em League Lions.
Newport, which moved to 2-2 with the victory, plays twice this weekend in a tournament at Junction City. The Cubs open tournament play at 5 p.m. Friday (today) against 4A-1 Cowapa League-foe Seaside. Results from that game will determine Newport’s opponent and at what time the Cubs play Saturday.
In other early-week action, Taft’s games Monday at home against Chemawa and Tuesday at Siuslaw in Florence were canceled. Additionally, results from Siletz Valley’s 1A-3 Mountain West League game Tuesday at McKenzie were unavailable as of the News-Times- sports’ Wednesday morning deadline.
