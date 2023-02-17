EDDYVILLE — Undoubtedly playing far from their best basketball, the Eddyville Charter girls managed to grind out a 38-29 victory over Mohawk on Monday night in sloppy, 1A-3 Mountain West League playoff game, the Eagles’ second defeat of the Mustangs in a span of five days.

Eddyville all but cruised Feb. 8 to a 51-27 win over Mohawk in its final regular season home game, then blasted to a 71-20 victory the following night at McKenzie to cap the regular season at 10-2 and in second in the league standings behind Crow (11-1 in league).

