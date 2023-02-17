Eddyville Charter senior guard Rylee Russell charges through the lane past Mohawk junior guard Emma Romaine on Monday night during a 1A-3 Mountain West League girls basketball playoff game in Eddyville. Russell led all scorers with 17 points as the Eagles ground out a 38-29 victory to secure a spot in the Saturday, Feb. 18, league championship game against Crow in Junction City. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Toledo High School senior guard Avery Tyler prepares to put up a shot over Waldport freshman Kiana McNeil on Feb. 9 during the Boomers’ season ending 47-38 win in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game at Irish Pavilion in Waldport.
Toledo senior Kendall Smith, left, and Waldport freshman Mildred Ervin battle for a loose ball Feb. 9 during the Boomers’ 47-38 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball defeat of the Irish in both schools’ regular season finale at Irish Pavilion in Waldport.
Junior Terra Thomson drives through a crowded lane Monday night during Eddyville Charter’s 38-29 defeat of Mohawk in a 1A-3 Mountain West League playoff game in Eddyville.
Waldport junior post Lillyn LeGrand looks shoot over Toledo senior Kylie Warfield during the Boomers’ 47-38 win in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference girls basketball game Feb. 9 in Waldport.
EDDYVILLE — Undoubtedly playing far from their best basketball, the Eddyville Charter girls managed to grind out a 38-29 victory over Mohawk on Monday night in sloppy, 1A-3 Mountain West League playoff game, the Eagles’ second defeat of the Mustangs in a span of five days.
Eddyville all but cruised Feb. 8 to a 51-27 win over Mohawk in its final regular season home game, then blasted to a 71-20 victory the following night at McKenzie to cap the regular season at 10-2 and in second in the league standings behind Crow (11-1 in league).
That set the stage for Monday’s playoff with the Mohawk-Eddyville winner set to meet Crow in the league tournament championship game. And just days after their one-sided defeat of the Mustangs, the Eagles appeared poised to make the playoff contest a laugher when Eddyville senior Hailey Mekemson buried a 3-ball just 11 seconds into the game, and senior Rylee Russell’s putback with 7.2 seconds to play in the second quarter gave the Eagles a 21-11 lead at halftime.
Eddyville extended its advantage to 28-12 with at the 2:34 mark of the third quarter, bolstered by a pair of buckets off the bench from sophomore forward Makayla Rice.
However, the Mustangs refused to go gently. They closed the third quarter on a 7-0 run, and with Russell playing with four fouls throughout the final eight minutes, managed to pull within 35-29 with 1:12 to play on a deep 2-point make by senior guard Kaitlyn Franklin.
Although Terra Thomson, Mekemson and Russell combined to go 3 for 8 from the charity stripe during the final 53 seconds of play, the Eagles didn’t surrender points on the defensive end the rest of the way.
Russell, the league’s reigning Player of the Year, led all scorers with 17 points, and Mekemson added a 10-point effort. Kalle Eck paced the Mustangs with 16.
The Eagles, 13-8 overall, take on Crow (15-6) at 10:45 a.m. Saturday in the 1A-3 Mountain West League championship game at Junction City High School. Both schools are guaranteed spots in the 32-school 1A state playoffs, scheduled to begin Tuesday, Feb. 21, with first-round games hosted by higher seeds yet to be determined.
ELSEWHERE:
Toledo 47, Waldport 38
At Waldport, the Boomers ended their season on a high note Feb. 9 by breaking their nine-game losing streak with the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference win. However, the Irish extended their season Tuesday night with a 51-45 league playoff victory over East Linn Christian Academy at Irish Pavilion.
In the final basketball game of her prep career a week ago Thursday, senior Sierra Ferguson led Toledo with 16 points, including 11 in the second half and a perfect 4-for-4 effort from the charity stripe. Boomer classmate Avery Tyler tallied four in the first quarter, when Toledo raced to a 14-5 lead. Tyler closed with 11 points.
The Boomers completed the campaign at 4-12 in league games, 7-17 overall.
Junior post Lillyn LeGrand scored 15 to lead Waldport in its regular-season ending loss.
After the Irish (10-13) picked up their playoff victory Tuesday, they traveled Wednesday to meet Monroe/Alsea in another league playoff tilt at Monroe High School.
Cubs split league games
After Newport scored a resounding 57-26 victory Feb. 9 over Sweet Home at Spangler Court in Newport, the Cubs dropped the second of two 4A-3 Oregon West Conference games on their slate in a 55-35 loss Monday night at Stayton.
Newport took a 3-5, 11-10 mark into its Thursday night game at eighth-ranked Cascade (8-0, 12-6) before the Cubs finish the regular season with a 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, home game against league-foe North Marion.
Taft rebounds from loss
At Lincoln City, the Tigers fell 43-27 to Jefferson on Feb. 9 before posting a 46-28 defeat of Scio in Taft’s final two 3A-3 PacWest Conference regular season games.
The Tigers (11-11), who finished tied with Jefferson in the league standings in third place with identical 6-6 records, hosted a Thursday evening league playoff game against Sheridan. The teams split their two regular season meetings, each winning on the other’s home court.
Crow 42, Siletz Valley 25
At Siletz, the Warriors closed the season Feb. 9 with the 1A-3 Mountain West League loss the finished 0-12 in league games, 0-16 overall.
