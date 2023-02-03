Newport High School senior guard Avonly Wolf draws a foul while completing a successful drive to the hoop over Cascade freshman guard Cassidy Crabtree during the Cougars’ 54-31 victory in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference girls basketball game at Spangler Court in Newport. Wolf completed the old-fashioned 3-play and finished with eight points. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Taft High School senior guard Brooklyn Mangold races to the hoop Monday as Sheridan junior Leah Warner defends during the teams’ 3A-3 PacWest Conference girls basketball game in Lincoln City. (Photos by Lon French)
Taft High School sophomore Sienna Lillebo shoots past Sheridan sophomore Taylor Givens on Monday night during the Spartans’ 53-38 victory Monday in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference girls basketball game in Lincoln City. (Photo courtesy of Lon French)
Piper Thompson, Newport senior guard/forward, makes her way to the paint on Monday night during the Cubs’ 4A-3 Oregon West Conference girls basketball game at Newport’s Spangler Court.
Leading into the weekend, the Cascade High School girls basketball team was doing a pretty good impression of a steamroller, fattening a handful of recent opponents in its path. Unfortunately for Newport fans Tuesday night at Spangler Court, the Cubs became the Cougars’ latest victim.
Junior guard Maddie Dustin led a furious opening three minutes of Cascade dominance in setting the tone early in the Cougars’ 54-31 victory over Newport in a 4A-3 Oregon West Conference contest.
Dustin scored 10 points in the first quarter, including a 3-pointer from the right-hand corner 2:52 into action that gave Cascade a 9-0 lead and forced first-year Newport head coach Darryl Erwin to call the game’s first timeout to try to halt the Cougars’ momentum.
Although Newport senior guard Avonly Wolf’s 3-ball 41 seconds into the second quarter brought the Cubs to within 15-9, the Cougars’ pressure defense proved too tough to handle. They responded by scoring the next 10 points, capped by a Dustin trey, and bolted to a 21-point halftime advantage.
Rozylynn Schmunk and Meah Carly scored 10 points apiece for Cascade, which won its fourth straight to remain undefeated in league play at 4-0, while improving to 8-6 overall heading into the its Thursday night home game against fourth-ranked Philomath.
Wolf and sophomore forward Sheala Simmons scored eight points apiece to pace the Cubs, who traveled Thursday to play a league game at North Marion before traveling Monday, Feb. 6, to play at Philomath.
ELSEWHERE:
Lowell 55, Toledo 28
At Toledo, a big second quarter helped lift the Devils to the one-sided 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference road win, sending the Boomers to their seventh consecutive setback.
Cheyanne McNamee connected three times from 3-point range in the second quarter and scored 12 in the period as Lowell used a 21-3 run to halftime to take a 30-9 lead into the break. McNamee finished with 20 points to lead the Devils.
Toledo (3-10, 6-15), which played its final home game Thursday against Illinois Valley, received a team-high 13 points from senior guard Avery Tyler. The Boomers close the regular season with league road games Monday, Feb. 6, at second-ranked Central Linn, and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at Waldport in the schools’ lone regular season meeting.
In other girls basketball games early this week:
• Eddyville Charter was awarded a 1-0 forfeit victory in the Eagles’ scheduled Monday 1A-3 Mountain West League game at Mapleton. Eddyville (8-2, 10-7) is scheduled Monday, Feb. 6, to play a non-league game at sixth-ranked St. Paul. The Eagles then host a 7 p.m. league battle Wednesday, Feb. 8, at home against Mohawk before capping the regular season with a league game the following evening at McKenzie.
• Also on Monday night, Sheridan edged Taft 53-48 in a 3A-3 PacWest Conference game in Lincoln City. The Tigers, who slipped to 5-4, 10-8, are scheduled for a 6 p.m. Friday league game at home against No. 4 Amity before playing their final road contest in a non-league game Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Warrenton.
• On Tuesday, Siletz Valley dropped a 49-12 1A-3 Mountain West League decision at Mohawk to drop to 0-10, 0-13 prior to the Warrior’s scheduled Thursday non-league game at Perrydale. Siletz Valley closes the campaign with games Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Mapleton, and at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at home against Crow.
