Ethan Bruns, a Newport High School junior-to-be, pitches during a relief appearance Monday at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport during an AAA American Legion Baseball doubleheader between the visiting Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags and the Newport-based Mid-Coast Dungies. Though the Dungies claimed both halves of the twin bill, winning the opener 10-9 and the nightcap 13-12, the Dungies failed to reach this weekend’s state tournament in Eugene and closed the season 5-15. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
The Mid-Coast Dungies, featuring baseball players from Taft, Newport and Waldport high schools as well as a handful of out-of-county athletes, recite the American Legion Baseball code of conduct prior to their AAA doubleheader sweep Monday of the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport.
Infielder Baron Delameter, a recent Taft High School graduate, connects for what resulted in a run-scoring error Monday during the first game of the Mid-Coast Dungies sweep of a AAA American Legion Baseball twin bill against the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport.
The Newport-based Mid-Coast Dungies, the area’s AAA American Legion Baseball team, closed out an uncharacteristically difficult summer campaign Monday afternoon at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport with some positive energy.
The Dungies staved off a last-place finish in the six-team Area 3 standings with a doubleheader sweep of the Dallas Post 20 Dirtbags. Mid-Coast took the opening game in a 10-9 victory before completing the sweep with a 13-12 triumph to close the season.
