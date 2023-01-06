TOLEDO — A game of offensive bursts rarely went in favor of the home team Tuesday night during Toledo High School’s 53-20 loss at home to Monroe in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game.

Monroe junior center Manny Smith was one of five Dragons to score at least eight points, tallying five of his game-high 12 points in the first quarter, when the visitors raced to a 15-3 lead after eight minutes. Luke Crowson scored seven of his 10 points for Monroe in the second half, Nate Yong scored nine points and Leon Nisson and Onnel Ramos added eight points apiece for the Dragons.

