Toledo High School senior point guard Garrett Hinds fights past Monroe defenders Luke Crowson (No. 24) and Leon Nisson on his way to the hoop Tuesday night during a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game in Toledo. Five Dragons scored eight points or more in their 53-20 victory. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Rayden Taylor, Toledo senior forward, attempts to send a pass around Monroe junior guard Leon Nisson on Tuesday night in Toledo. The Dragons won the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game, 53-20.
Toledo High School senior point guard Garrett Hinds fights past Monroe defenders Luke Crowson (No. 24) and Leon Nisson on his way to the hoop Tuesday night during a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game in Toledo. Five Dragons scored eight points or more in their 53-20 victory. (Photos by Michael Heinbach)
Robert Wagner, Toledo sophomore wing, battles in the paint Tuesday night with Brock Horning from Monroe during the Dragons’ 53-20 boys basketball victory in 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference play.
Rayden Taylor, Toledo senior forward, attempts to send a pass around Monroe junior guard Leon Nisson on Tuesday night in Toledo. The Dragons won the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game, 53-20.
TOLEDO — A game of offensive bursts rarely went in favor of the home team Tuesday night during Toledo High School’s 53-20 loss at home to Monroe in a 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference boys basketball game.
Monroe junior center Manny Smith was one of five Dragons to score at least eight points, tallying five of his game-high 12 points in the first quarter, when the visitors raced to a 15-3 lead after eight minutes. Luke Crowson scored seven of his 10 points for Monroe in the second half, Nate Yong scored nine points and Leon Nisson and Onnel Ramos added eight points apiece for the Dragons.
Toledo, which dropped its fourth straight following a 48-43 defeat Dec. 20 at home of Reedsport, managed only two buckets from the floor in the first half, both via the fingertips of senior point guard Garrett Hinds. He finished with a team-leading 10 points with the help of a pair of makes from beyond the 3-point arc.
Following a Ramos putback to make it 17-3 with a minute gone by in the second quarter, the Boomer offense briefly came to life as Jack Hineline hit the second of two free throws, and Hinds followed with a drive and score and two makes from the charity stripe for a 5-0 run.
Monroe responded in a big way, scoring the final 14 points of the first half to take a 32-8 lead into intermission. The Dragons then opened the second half by scoring seven unanswered points before two Rayden Taylor free throws ended the Boomers’ 7 minute, 25 second scoring drought.
The Monroe victory snapped the Dragons’ two-game losing streak as they bumped their record to 1-1 in Valley Coast Conference games, 3-7 overall.
The Boomers, who fell to 1-1, 1-9, return to action Friday night with a league game at Oakridge.
ELSEWHERE:
Gold Beach 80, Waldport 42
At Waldport, the No. 8 Panthers blasted their way Tuesday night to the 2A-3 Valley Coast Conference road win.
After slipping to 1-1 in conference games, 1-6 overall, Waldport is scheduled at 6 p.m. tonight (Friday) to host Reedsport and play a 1:30 p.m. home game Saturday, Jan. 7, against No. 3 East Linn Christian Academy.
Alsea 48, Eddyville
Charter 12
At Alsea, the Eagles dropped to 0-4 in league games, 0-7 overall after falling Tuesday night in a 1A-3 Mountain West League road game.
Eddyville Charter looked to bust into the win column with a league game at home Thursday against McKenzie, then is scheduled Saturday, Jan. 7, to visit 2A Oakridge.
Dayton 75, Taft 44
At Lincoln City, the second-ranked Pirates powered their way to the Tuesday night 3A-3 PacWest Conference victory over the Tigers in Taft’s first league game of the season.
The Tigers (0-1, 4-8) return home Friday for a 6 p.m. league game against Santiam Christian, which enters 1-0, 7-4 after posting a 58-35 defeat Tuesday night of Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.