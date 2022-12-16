Eddyville Charter School senior Drake Dougherty earlier this month learned he is the boys soccer recipient of the Oregon Army National Guard Recruiting’s Most Valuable Teammate award during a fall sports awards ceremony at Newport High School.

As a team captain, Dougherty helped the Newport boys soccer team to a 7-5-5 record and advance to the 4A state quarterfinals, where the Cubs fell to eventual state champion Ontario.

