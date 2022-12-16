Eddyville Charter School senior Drake Dougherty, a first-team all-conference midfielder and a captain for the Newport High School boys soccer team this fall, is a recent recipient of the statewide boys soccer Most Valuable Teammate award, given by the Oregon Army National Guard and the Oregon School Activities Association. (News-Times file photo)
Eddyville Charter School senior Drake Dougherty earlier this month learned he is the boys soccer recipient of the Oregon Army National Guard Recruiting’s Most Valuable Teammate award during a fall sports awards ceremony at Newport High School.
As a team captain, Dougherty helped the Newport boys soccer team to a 7-5-5 record and advance to the 4A state quarterfinals, where the Cubs fell to eventual state champion Ontario.
For the first time this school year, the Oregon School Activities Association is partnering with the Army National Guard to recognize student-athletes who exemplify being a good teammate by displaying the following attributes: leading by example; willingness to play any role; working hard; playing and practicing with a positive and energetic attitude and is supportive of others.
“(Dougherty) shakes my hand after every practice and game, saying, ‘Thank you for coaching,’” Newport head coach Ollie Richardson said. “He goes above and beyond expectations to help his team be successful and holds his teammates accountable.”
Varsity head coaches of OSAA member schools submit their team’s MVT for consideration for statewide recognition, in which winners can apply to earn one of three $1,000 college scholarships — one each for the fall, winter and spring sports seasons.
“I approach my role as any other player might, which is that my job is just as important as the other 10 players on the field,” Dougherty said in a social media post announcing fall MVT winners.
Richardson said Dougherty, a first-team all-conference midfielder, is a perfect example of the team-first attitude the tries to instill in its student-athletes.
“My favorite quote to describe what Drake brings to our team is, ‘Hard work beats talent when talent fails to work hard,’” Richardson said. “Drake won’t let any of his teammates or opponents outwork him during competition. Period. He leads by example and has excellent communication skills.”
UA hosts Taft Boosters/baseball fundraiser
LINCOLN CITY — The Under Armour Factory House at the Lincoln City Outlets hosts a fundraiser Saturday, Dec. 17, to benefit the Taft High School baseball program.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Under Armour outlet, 1500 SE Devils Lake Road, members of the Tigers baseball team will have a table set up to collect donations to the Taft Tigers Booster Club. Store customers who make a donation receive 20 percent off of their purchase at Under Armour’s Lincoln City location only.
In a recent letter to potential sponsors, Taft baseball head coach Dustin Hankins noted the program must fundraise for uniforms and equipment. Additionally, Hankins wrote he hopes to raise enough money to defray the cost of facility improvements to The Pit, and to take the team in late winter/early spring to Arizona for an opportunity to play during Major League Baseball spring training and compete on professional fields.
ECS boys hoops up for sportsmanship award
EDDYVILLE — Early this week, Eddyville Charter School received an email from the Oregon School Activities Association notifying the school its varsity boys basketball team was recently nominated for a sportsmanship award.
“In a recent game, your varsity boys basketball program exhibited the great qualities that the OSAA looks for in teams, programs, and communities across the state, and your game official noticed,” the email from OSAA reads.
The OSAA Sportsmanship Award program is designed to give OSAA game officials an opportunity to highlight positive examples of sportsmanship they see on the fields, courts, wrestling mats and in swimming pools during interscholastic competitions. Each athletic program to receive a nomination for the OSAA Sportsmanship Award is eligible to receive the season’s-end award for their athletic activity, which grants the winning school 100 OSAA Cup bonus points.
