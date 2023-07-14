Coach Eddie Townsend’s Newport team, the Junior Baseball Organization champion of the Valley District, takes the field at 9 a.m. today (Friday, July 14) for the first round of the JBO state tournament at Hawks View Elementary School in Sherwood. Players include Madden Rozewski, Tayvin Purdom, Reed Anderson, Bandon Whitaker, Zeak Esselman, Nolan Downing, Eli Townsend, Luke Bankroft, Lou Vargas, Logan Thomas and Xander Hatman. Townsend is assisted by coaches Eddie Anderson, Matt Thomas, Devin Whitaker and Allen Hatman.
SHERWOOD — The Junior Baseball Organization’s Minors American State Championship Tournament, for players in third and fourth grades when the season began, starts today, Friday, July 14, and runs through Sunday, July 16, at Hawks View Elementary. And if all goes as planned, Coach Eddie Townsend’s ball club from Newport, the top seed from the Valley District, hopes to return home to the coast afterward with some bigtime hardware in tow.
Newport enters its 9 a.m. tournament opener today against Gladstone, the No. 2 seed from the Clackamas County District, with a 22-4 record. Newport swept through regular season district play with a 12-0 mark, and claimed last weekend’s district tournament at Yaquina View Elementary School with a 17-7 victory over West Albany in the first round, a 9-6 defeat of Scio in the semifinals and a 15-0 blanking of Scio in the title contest. The team’s undefeated regular season district record was the first of its kind by a Newport JBO Minors American squad.
