LINCOLN CITY — They managed just a Zack Hankins single in the second inning, but the Taft Tigers took advantage of three Newport errors and senior Baron Delameter tossed a dominant seven-inning complete game last Thursday in sending the 3A Tiger baseball team to a tidy 1-0 shutout of the 4A Cubs at The Pit on the Taft campus.

Delameter needed 101 pitches in allowing just three singles — two off the bat of Cubs catcher Tyler Mattson — and two walks while striking out six in going the distance on the bump for Taft. However, he was nearly outdueled by his counterpart, Newport freshman Ryder Hockema.

