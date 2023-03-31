LINCOLN CITY — They managed just a Zack Hankins single in the second inning, but the Taft Tigers took advantage of three Newport errors and senior Baron Delameter tossed a dominant seven-inning complete game last Thursday in sending the 3A Tiger baseball team to a tidy 1-0 shutout of the 4A Cubs at The Pit on the Taft campus.
Delameter needed 101 pitches in allowing just three singles — two off the bat of Cubs catcher Tyler Mattson — and two walks while striking out six in going the distance on the bump for Taft. However, he was nearly outdueled by his counterpart, Newport freshman Ryder Hockema.
Hockema threw six innings of one hit, one-walk baseball and fanned eight in surrendering Taft’s unearned run in the bottom of the second frame.
Hankins led off the second inning with a single to right field, stole second and advanced to third with one out when Tigers sophomore shortstop Kai Bayer reached on an error. With two outs, Hockema’s wild throw to first base following Evan Halferty’s bunt plated Hankins with the game’s lone tally.
Delameter flirted with disaster in the top of the sixth, but enticed Cubs senior first baseman Caleb Malloy to line out to left field with runners on first and third to end the frame.
Pinch running for Mattson after his one-out single in the top of the seventh, Brock Spink stole second and moved to third on Chris Jacobson’s fly out to center. With two outs and the tying run 90 feet from home, Hockema grounded out to the sure-handed Bayer at short for the final out of the afternoon.
Prior to their defeat of Newport, the Tigers lost 15-1 at home to The Dalles. This week, Taft dropped a 14-2 decision in six innings to Blanchet Catholic on Monday in Arizona, then fell 12-2 on Tuesday to Centaurus (Arizona) High School in Phoenix, Arizona, in Taft’s first three games against Arizona schools this week at the Coach Bob Invitational.
The Tigers play Tuesday, April 4, at Amity in their 3A-SD 2 opener, then travel the following day for a non-league game at North Marion/Gervais. They don’t return until Wednesday, April 12, to The Pit in Lincoln City for a league game against Yamhill-Carlton.
March 24
NHS
000 000 0 — 0 3 3
THS
010 000 x — 1 1 1
Ryder Hockema and Tyler Mattson. Baron Delameter and Justice Kelso. W — Delameter. L — Hockema.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 1-3, Boden Langliers 0-3, Markus Everitt 0-1, Caleb Malloy 0-3, Braxton Blaser 0-3, Mattson 2-3, Jon Wiese 0-2, Chris Jacobson 0-1, Hockema 0-3, Rory Barber 1-2, Brock Spink 0-0.
TAFT — Delameter 0-2, Gavin Koceja 0-3, Ezra James 0-3, Armando Fajardo 0-3, Zack Hankins 1-3, Kelso 0-2, Kai Bayer 0-2, JJ McCormick 0-2, Evan Halferty 0-2.
ELSEWHERE:
Newport 12, Valley Catholic 2
The Cubbies rebounded from their loss to county-rival Taft by scoring in all five innings of their 12-2 defeat of Valley Catholic on Monday in Newport’s first outing at the Oregon Coast Invitational Tournament at Frank V. Wade Memorial Park in Newport.
Senior first baseman Markus Everitt and Mattson each went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs to pace the Cubs’ 15-effort, while junior Braxton Blaser singled, doubled and plated four as the Cubs moved to 4-1.
Malloy got the start on the mound for Newport and threw 4 1-3 before yielding to Blaser, who needed 12 pitches to get the final two outs of the afternoon. Malloy allowed four hits, fanned seven and walked a pair. Sophomore outfielder Rory Barber singled twice in three at-bats as every Newport hitter in the lineup collected at least one base hit.
Valley Catholic catcher Ben Cupani went 2-for-3 and Trevor Yee was credited with the Valiants’ only RBI as they slipped to 2-3.
The Cubs were scheduled Wednesday to face Seaside at Frank V. Wade, then conclude tournament action today (Friday, March 31) with a 2 p.m. game against Henley.
Next week, Newport plays a 3 p.m. Tuesday game at home against Crook County, then hosts Gladstone at 4:30 p.m. the next day in the Cubs’ final tune-up prior to beginning their 4A-3 Oregon West Conference slate.
March 27
VC
000 02 — 2 4 4
NHS
331 23 — 12 15 3
Justin Lullay, James Pearson (5) and Ben Cupani. Caleb Malloy, Braxton Blaser (5) and Tyler Mattson. W — Malloy. L — Lullay.
VALLEY CATHOLIC — Lullay 1-3, Will Erickson 1-3, Cupani 2-3, Trevor Tee 0-2, Pearson 0-2, Elliot Bielefeld 0-2, Jordan Baumgartner 0-1, Kris Radosavjevic 0-2, Zach Wesselman 0-2.
NEWPORT — Ethan Bruns 1-4, Boden Langliers 1-4, Markus Everitt 3-3, Malloy 1-3, Blaser 2-4, Mattson 3-3, Lucas Paranto 1-3, Chris Jacobson 1-3, Rory Barber 2-3.
2B — Blaser, Everitt, Mattson. RBIs — Yee, Langliers, Everitt 2, Malloy, Blaser 4, Mattson 2, Jacobson.
Irish win three
Waldport inched its way above the .500 mark earlier this week with its third consecutive victory following a 1-3 start. After the Irish scored an 8-5 win March 22 at Oakridge, Waldport edged Sheridan 7-6 last Friday at home before traveling Monday to beat the Spartans 13-3 in a game at Sheridan called after five innings due to the 10-run margin rule.
Jacob Gainer doubled and drove in two, senior starting pitcher Dulton Rodgers singled twice, and Kegan Fullerton and Rowan Vogt added doubles in Waldport’s victory over the Oakridge boys. Fullerton earned the win on the bump in four innings of relief work. He didn’t allow a run, gave up a hit and a walk and struck out nine.
Ryan Glenn went 2-for-3 in posting the Irish’s only multi-hit effort in their home game against Sheridan. Fullerton and Jacob Gainer each contributed a double, and Davin MacFarlane singled and plated one. Justin Gainer got the start on the mound and earned the win in throwing four frames of three-hit ball, allowing an earned run. Gainer fanned five and walked a pair.
On Monday, Waldport scored nine runs during the course of the first three innings and never looked back. Fullerton earned the win in a three-inning start, and didn’t surrender a free pass while fanning seven and allowing one hit.
Fullerton doubled and Jacob Gainer singled to pace the Waldport offense.
The Irish were slated Wednesday to play home games against North Douglas/Elkton and Willamina before they begin 2A/1A-SD 4 play 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at home against Toledo (2-3).
March 22
WHS
112 400 0 — 8 9 3
OHS
203 000 0 — 5 5 3
Dulton Rodgers, Kegan Fullerton (4) and catcher unavailable. Adam Palanuk, Kayden Tiller (3), Jamison Roach (5) and catcher unavailable. W — Fullerton. L — Tiller.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 1-3, Jason Greenawald 0-1, Wyatt Naylor 1-3, Rodgers 2-4, Jacob Gainer 1-4, Fullerton 1-4, Justin Gainer 1-3, Davin MacFarlane 0-1, Hunter Postma 0-4, Ryan Glenn 103, Kaden Parker 1-1, A.J. MacFarlane 0-0.
OAKRIDGE — Roach 0-3, Tiller 1-4, Jonathan Miller 0-3, Austin Hawkins 1-3, Quinton Baker 0-1, Jason Miller 0-2, Noah Whitney 1-2, Maxwell Maher 0-2, Palanuk 1-2, Jonavin Keller 1-2.
2B — Fullerton, Ja. Gainer, Vogt, Whitney. RBIs — Vogt, Naylor. Ja. Gainer 2, Fullerton. Ju. Gainer, Parker, Roach, Maher, Palanuk, Keller.
March 24
SHS
200 011 0 — 6 6 2
WHS
420 010 x — 7 9 6
Deagan Spencer and catcher unavailable. Justin Gainer, Ryan Glenn (5), Wyatt Naylor (7) and catcher unavailable. W — Gainer. L — Spencer.
SHERIDAN — Christian Jordan 2-4, Lucas Brewster 0-3, Ty Tomlinson 1-4, Jacob Giddings 0-2, Kamryne Bullard 1-4, Spencer 1-4, Jonah Whitely 1-3, Asher Maxwell 0-4, Tasha Trujillo 0-3.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 1-2, Naylor 1-2, Jacob Gainer 1-4, Kegan Fullerton 1-4, Ju. Gainer 1-3, Davin MacFarlane 1-3, Glenn 2-3. A.J. MacFarlane 0-2, Jason Greenawald 0-2, Hunter Postma 0-2, Kaden Parker 0-1.
2B — Spencer, Fullerton, Ja. Gainer. RBIs — Tomlinson, Spencer, Whitely, Naylor, Ja. Gainer, Fullerton, Ju. Gainer, D. MacFarlane.
March 27
WHS
243 04 — 13 2 2
SHS
000 21 — 3 2 2
Kegan Fullerton, Hunter Postma (4), Wyatt Naylor (4) and catcher unavailable. Deagan Spencer and catcher unavailable. W — Fullerton. L — Spencer.
WALDPORT — Rowan Vogt 0-2, Naylor 0-1, Jacob Gainer 1-2, Fullerton 1-3, Justin Gainer 0-2, Jason Greenawald 0-2, Ryan Glenn 0-3, A.J. MacFarlane 0-1, Davin MacFarlane 0-1, Kaden Parker 0-1, Postma 0-0, Quentin Taylor 0-0.
SHERIDAN — Christian Johnson 0-3, Vincent Zembal 0-3, Ty Tomlinson 0-2, Jacob Giddings 2-2, Lucas Brewster 1-2, Kamryne Bullard 0-2, Spencer 0-1, Jonah Whitely 0-2, Branden Diehl 0-1.
2B — Fullerton. RBIs — Naylor, Ja. Gainer, Fullerton 2, Ju. Gainer, Greenawald, Glenn, Parker, Giddings.
