TIGARD — The Newport High School picked up the only two victories by Lincoln County boys basketball teams this weekend by going 2-1 at the Westside Christian Winter Jam.
After the 4A Cubs lost 69-55 on Thursday night to Salem Academy, the top-ranked team in 2A, Newport blazed to a 77-15 win Friday over 1A St. Stephens Academy before knocking off Columbia Christian 55-40 on Saturday’s final day of the tournament.
The Cubs were scheduled Tuesday to travel to face Cottage Grove in a non-league 4A game, then begin two days of play Friday, Dec. 9, at a tournament at Junction City with an afternoon matchup against Seaside.
ELSEWHERE:
Willamina 71, Taft 57
At Lincoln City, Bulldogs junior guard Cohen Haller scored 12 of his game-high 27 points in the third quarter in leading 2A Willamina past the Tigers in Taft’s first game of the season.
Willamina sophomore guard Austin Carrasco tallied 11 of his 15 points in the first half, when the Bulldogs raced to a 42-18 lead. Adam Atherton added 10 points for Willamina.
With a trio of fourth quarter 3-pointers, Taft junior guard Armando Fajardo led all Tiger scorers with nine points. Taft senior guard/wing Gavin Koceja added eight points.
Taft’s scheduled Monday game at home against Chemawa was canceled. The Tigers were scheduled Tuesday to travel to meet Siuslaw before returning home Thursday, Dec. 8, to meet Catlin Gabel.
Irish drop two
At Waldport, the Irish are still seeking their first win under new head coach Connor Swertfeger after they lost 40-24 Nov. 30 to 1A Triangle Lake and 62-18 on Friday night to 2A Nestucca in non-league games at Irish Pavilion.
In its season opener last Wednesday, the Irish fell behind the Lakers 14-1 and never recovered. Senior forward Dulton Rodgers paced Waldport with seven points, and senior forward TJ Lupardes added six for the Irish.
Waldport hits the road Thursday to play a non-league 2A contest at Colton, then plays at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at home against 4A North Bend.
Toledo falls twice
At Coquille, the 2A Boomers dropped two games to 3A opponents to open the season, falling 80-34 3A Coquille on Friday night and 67-34 Saturday afternoon to Siuslaw.
Toledo was scheduled Tuesday to travel to face 4A North Bend, then aren’t slated to return to action until they meet Lost River at 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, in its first game of the two-day Boomer Bash in Toledo.
Rogue Valley Adventist 71, Eddyville Charter 17
At Medford, the ninth-ranked Hawks rolled past the 1A-3 Mountain West League Eagles in both teams’ season opener.
Eddyville was slated Monday to begin league play with a home game against Crow and a Tuesday game at Triangle Lake. This weekend, the Eagles take on Sherman on Friday and Ione-Arlington on Saturday in non-league contests at the Arlington Snowball tournament.
