TIGARD — The Newport High School picked up the only two victories by Lincoln County boys basketball teams this weekend by going 2-1 at the Westside Christian Winter Jam.

After the 4A Cubs lost 69-55 on Thursday night to Salem Academy, the top-ranked team in 2A, Newport blazed to a 77-15 win Friday over 1A St. Stephens Academy before knocking off Columbia Christian 55-40 on Saturday’s final day of the tournament.

