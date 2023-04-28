The Newport High School softball team found itself suffering from a bout of feast or famine in winning two-of-three games between last Wednesday and Tuesday afternoon.

After the Cubs rallied for a 4-run bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 15-14 walk-off win April 19 at Yaquina View Elementary over Cascade, Newport was no-hit the next day at Stayton by hurler Jessica Rule in a 15-0 loss in three innings before the Cubs rolled Tuesday to a 17-4 win at North Marion in a trio of 4A-3 Oregon West Conference games.

