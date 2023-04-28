The Newport High School softball team found itself suffering from a bout of feast or famine in winning two-of-three games between last Wednesday and Tuesday afternoon.
After the Cubs rallied for a 4-run bottom of the seventh inning to earn a 15-14 walk-off win April 19 at Yaquina View Elementary over Cascade, Newport was no-hit the next day at Stayton by hurler Jessica Rule in a 15-0 loss in three innings before the Cubs rolled Tuesday to a 17-4 win at North Marion in a trio of 4A-3 Oregon West Conference games.
Cubs senior catcher Emma Schaffner scored on a two-out passed ball in the bottom of the seventh to cap Newport’s rally last Wednesday to down the Cougars.
On Tuesday, Newport belted out 18 hits, including two doubles and a triple by Natalie Paranto and a home run off the bat of Alexa Cleveland. Victoria Johnson, Paranto and Cleveland collected three RBIs apiece.
Taylor Schaffner came one out away from pitching a complete game in Tuesday’s win at North Marion, allowing an earned run on six hits and five walks while fanning four Huskies.
The 12-hit Newport attack was paced by Haley Wiles, who singled, doubled twice and drove in four runs.
Newport toted a 4-3 record in league games and a 9-7 overall mark to its Wednesday league game at Sweet Home. The Cubs were scheduled to play Thursday at home against Philomath/Alsea before returning to the road Monday, May 1, for a league game at Sweet Home.
April 24
NHS
520 123 4 — 17 18 6
NMHS
020 110 0 — 4 6 4
Taylor Schaffner, Sophia Bush (7) and Emma Schaffner. Ava Shaffer and Emersyn Alvord. W — T. Schaffner. L — Shaffer.
NEWPORT — T. Schaffner 3-5, Bush 0-0, Victoria Johnson 3-6, E. Schaffner 2-5, Natalie Paranto 4-5, Sheala Simmons 1-5, Alexa Cleveland 2-4, Addison Taylor 0-1, Haley Wiles 2-3, Alea Acosta 0-0, Emry Belloni 0-4, Evelynn Green 0-1, Rylee Black 0-2, Isabella Stevenson 0-1, Ivy Ruddiman 1-2.
NORTH MARION — Alvord 0-3, Brooklynn Curths 1-4, Shaffer 0-4, Emily Harris 0-4, Kendra Baylie 2-3, Heorgia Boughal 0-4, Savanna Sullivan 2-4, Aimee Kamakeeaina 1-3, Hannah Kahle 0-0, Halona Mata 0-2.
2B — Johnson, E. Schaffner, Paranto 2, Ruddiman. 3B — E. Schaffner, Paranto. HR — Cleveland. RBIs — Johnson 3, E. Schaffner, Paranto 3, Cleveland 3, Wiles, Stevenson, Ruddiman, Sullivan 3.
April 20
NHS
000 — 0 0 3
SHS
(15)0x — 15 11 1
Taylor Schaffner, Julie Bloebaum (1) and Emma Schaffner. Jessica Rule and Abby Archuleta. W — Rule. L — T. Schaffner.
NEWPORT — T. Schaffner 0-2, Victoria Johnson 0-2, E. Schaffner 0-1, Sheala Simmons 0-2, Alexa Cleveland 0-1, Natalie Paranto 0-0, Haley Wiles 0-1, Evelynn Green 0-0, Bloebaum 0-1, Emry Belloni 0-0, Addison Taylor 0-0.
STAYTON — Christine McCants 1-2, Sydney Hardage 0-1, Isabelle Trevino 2-2, Myranda Zuber 0-1, Kenzi Hollenbeck 1-2, Brook Hermann 0-1, Rule 3-3, Madden Pfahler 0-1, Sidney Walker 0-0, Miley Walker 1-3, Kenzie Beougher 1-2, Brooke Morley 0-0, Archuleta 2-2.
2B — Trevino, Beougher, Archuleta. 3B — Hollenbeck. HR — Rule. RBIs — Trevino 2, Hollenbeck 2, Rule 4, M. Walker, Beougher 2, Morley, Archuleta 3.
April 19
CHS
002 353 1 — 14 14 6
NHS
222 122 4 — 15 12 2
Elizabeth Hedges, Jari Stegman (5) and Adriana Smith, Kyla Mullen (5). Taylor Schaffner and Emma Schaffner. W — T. Schaffner. L — Stegman.
CASCADE — Cassidy Crabtree 4-5, Kailee Bode 1-4, Malia Scanlan 2-4, Stegman 1-5, Hedges 2-3, Lexie Gidcumb 1-4, Alyssa Collins 2-5, Smith 0-2, Mullen 1-23, Olivia Bennett 0-4.
NEWPORT — T. Schaffner 1-5, Victoria Johnson 2-5, E. Schaffner 1-5, Alexa Cleveland 2-5, Sophia Bush 0-0, Natalie Paranto 2-5, Sheala Simmons 0-5, Haley Wiles 3-4, Addison Taylor 0-0, Evelynn Green 1-4, Emry Belloni 0-2.
2B — Crabtree, Scanlan, Mullen, Johnson, Wiles 2. HR — Scanlan. RBIs — Crabtree, Scanlan 4, Stegman, Hedges, Gidcumb, Collins 2, Mullen, Johnson 2, E. Schaffner 2, Cleveland, Wiles 4, Green, Belloni.
ELSEWHERE:
Toledo wins three
After posting a 14-8 home victory last Friday over Myrtle Point/Powers and a 20-7 win the next day at Bandon/Pacific, the Boomers won their third straight 2A/1A-SAD 3 game Tuesday in an 11-1 home victory over Waldport.
The Boomers’ winning streak upped their record to 4-1 in SD 3 games, 7-5 overall prior to their Thursday league home game against Gold Beach and a league game today at Reedsport.
On Tuesday, May 2, Toledo is slated to play at Eddyville Charter. In their only game late last week, the Eagles lost 15-5 on April 21 at Bandon/Pacific.
Waldport, which slipped to 1-4, 2-10 after is third loss this season to Toledo, is scheduled today (Friday, April 28) to host a 2 p.m. league game against Myrtle Point/Powers, then plays 4:30 p.m. league home games Tuesday, May 2, against Bandon/Pacific and Friday, May 5, against Reedsport.
Tigers rebound from league loss
After Santiam Christian used a three-run bottom of the seventh inning last Friday afternoon to rally to a 5-4 defeat of Taft in 3A-SD 2 play in Aurora, the Tigers returned to form Tuesday in a solid 8-2 league win at home over Amity.
With the win earlier this week, Taft’s second in its last seven games, the Tigers improved to 3-5 in league games, 9-9 overall. They’re scheduled today to play at Jefferson before playing a 4:30 p.m. Monday, May 1, home game against Dayton.
