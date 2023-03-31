A quick glimpse at the Newport High School softball team’s early-season results and one thing becomes pretty obvious — these Cubs can crush the softball.

Newport proved its prowess at the plate on a chilly Monday morning at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport during the Cubs’ first of four games in two days at the four-school Battle at the Beach tournament with a 20-13 victory over Junction City/Triangle Lake in a contest halted after five innings by the tournament’s time limitations.

