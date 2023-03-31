Junior pitcher Julie Bloebaum hurls a delivery toward the plate Monday morning in the Newport softball team’s victory over Junction City/Triangle Lake at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport. Bloebaum went the distance in the circle to pick up the win.
Newport senior outfielder Taylor Schaffner slides home safely after coming from third on a wild pitch in the first inning as Junction City/Triangle Lake pitcher Lily Buendia attempts to corral a throw from catcher Ashlynn Long on Monday morning at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport.
Waldport senior pitcher and team co-captain Katie Pankey winds up before firing home last Friday afternoon during Sheridan’s 12-2 defeat of the Irish in a game at Waldport called after five innings via the 10-run margin rule.
Savannah Martin, Waldport sophomore shortstop, attempts to hold onto the softball as Sheridan junior Trinity Blacketer slides into second base last Friday during the Spartans non-league defeat of the Irish in Waldport.
Taft junior infielder/utility player Miranda Hankins, photographed earlier this season in a win at Newport, hit a walk-off home run last Friday in a 16-1 defeat of Gladstone in a game called after 38 minutes via the run-margin rule.
A quick glimpse at the Newport High School softball team’s early-season results and one thing becomes pretty obvious — these Cubs can crush the softball.
Newport proved its prowess at the plate on a chilly Monday morning at Yaquina View Elementary in Newport during the Cubs’ first of four games in two days at the four-school Battle at the Beach tournament with a 20-13 victory over Junction City/Triangle Lake in a contest halted after five innings by the tournament’s time limitations.
After slugging their way to a 22-16 victory March 22 at Yaquina View over Santiam Christian and falling 22-17 to Marshfield last Saturday at home, the Cubs used the long ball to surge past the Tigers in the Battle at the Beach opening game.
Newport senior catcher Emma Schaffner belted a third inning grand slam over the fence in left-center field, and sophomore cleanup hitter and designated player Ivy Ruddiman and sophomore first baseman Sheala Simmons each blasted two-run homers for the Cubs.
Schaffner finished with five RBIs, and Simmons finished just a single short of hitting for the cycle, adding a triple and a double to her home run in driving in five of her own.
Junior righty Julie Bloebaum tossed a complete game in the circle for the Cubs, allowing 11 hits and five walks and striking out two.
On Monday afternoon at the Battle at the Beach, Phoenix brought Newport back to reality with a 20-5 defeat, then downed the Cubs 12-11 on Tuesday morning. Newport bounced back in the tournament finale with a 16-9 victory over Tillamook to improve to 5-4.
The Cubs don’t return to the diamond until Monday, April 10, when they begin 4A-3 Oregon West Conference play with a 4:30 p.m. home game at Yaquina View against Stayton, ranked No. 2 in this week’s 4A softball coaches poll.
ELSEWHERE:
Spartans down Irish twice
After 3A Sheridan scored a 12-2 victory in five innings last Friday at Waldport, the Spartans posted a 6-5 defeat of the Irish on Monday at Sheridan.
The Irish, who feature just one senior and a junior on their 15-platyer roster, could get little going offensively March 24 at home against Sheridan senior hurler Madison Brewster. She faced just four Waldport batters above the minimum in posting the complete-game win, halted due to the 10-run margin rule. On the day Brewster allowed two hits and three walks.
For Waldport, senior Katie Pankey went the distance in the circle and surrendered 12 hits while fanning seven. At the plate, Pankey contributed an RBI single in the third inning, and sophomore third baseman Hailey Locke doubled.
After the Spartans posted the 1-run win on Monday, the Irish (0-5) looked to break into the win column Wednesday with home games against 3A Siuslaw and 2A Willamina. Waldport then begins 2A/1A-SD 3 play Tuesday, April 4, at home against Toledo.
Tigers stay busy
Spring break was hardly a break for the 3A Taft Tigers, who began a stretch of six games in seven days with a 15-0 home victory over Neah-Kah-Nie, then needed only 38 minutes the following day in Lincoln City to thump Gladstone, 16-1. Both games ended in the third inning via the run-margin rule, and junior Miranda Hankins’ home run closed out the win over Gladstone.
This week, the Tigers fell 15-4 to 5A Ashland and beat Cascade Christian 17-1 on Monday in games at the North Medford Spring Break Tournament. On Tuesday at the tournament, Taft edged Mazama 11-10 before falling 11-4 to Hoopa Valley, California.
After taking a week away from action, the Tigers (6-4) return with their 3A-SD 2 opener Wednesday, April 4, at Amity before returning home the next day to host a non-league game against 4A North Marion.
In other softball action:
• After Toledo edged Vernonia 14-13 on the road March 22, the 2A Boomers’ scheduled March 24 home game against Santiam was canceled. Toledo took a 3-2 mark into its Wednesday, March 29, non-league home game against Lowell before the Boomers begin 2A/1A-SD 3 play with a 4:30 p.mn. contest Tuesday, April 4, at Waldport.
