MCMINNVILLE — Junior Kaz Mitchell won the boys pole vault, and senior Keenan Williams claimed the boys discus title for Newport High School on March 23 when the Cubs and Taft girls and boys track and field teams competed at the 13-school Jim Barks Grizzly Bear Open meet at McMinnville High School.
The Cubs boys tallied 131 points to finish fourth in the team standings, while Grant was the team champion with 360 points, followed by meet-host McMinnville (281), Franklin (136) and Newport. Taft tallied 28 points to finish eighth on the boys leaderboard.
Mitchell’s pole vault of 10 feet, 6 inches topped McMinnville sophomore and runner-up Henry Brewster’s best attempt by an even 2 feet to earn medalist honors. Mitchell also took fifth in the triple jump. Williams won the boys discus championship in a field of 67 entries with a personal-best distance of 113-4, and added a fifth-place result in the shot put.
The Cubs boys also received standout efforts from senior Landon Cunningham (third in the javelin, fourth in the shot put and sixth in the discus), junior Ethan Osborn (third in the 400 meters and fifth in the 200), and freshman Aaidyn Bokuro (second in the long jump and third in the triple jump).
Freshman Kol Tolan paced the Taft boys, earning matching second-place finishes in the high jump and triple jump, while sophomore Trenton Battle added a sixth-place finish in the 200. Battle, senior Kavan Boyd, freshman Edgar Mateo-Perez and senior Devin Meyers teamed up for a fifth-place finish in the 1,600 relay for Taft.
The Newport girls, who scored 126 points to match the Cubs boys’ fourth-place team finish, were paced by junior Layla Newell, who won the 300 hurdles and placed third in the 100 hurdles. Newport junior Julia Kessi took second in the triple jump and third in the long jump, junior Caitlyn Kaliher finished second in the 300, sophomore Andiah Johnson was second in the long jump, and senior Layne Phillips earned a third in the 100 hurdles and a sixth in the long jump.
Tigers sophomore Sienna Lillebo posted the top individual finish for the Taft girls in placing third in the 200, junior Alivah Mode took sixth in the 100 hurdles and freshman Evelyn Harkey added a seventh-place finish for Taft in the 200.
The Taft girls 400 relay team, composed of Mode, junior Yanelli Hermosillo-Carrasco, Harkey and Lillebo, finished in 54.21 seconds, good for fifth place behind McMinnville, Grant. Delphian and Valley Catholic.
Jim Barks Grizzly Bear Open
March 23 at McMinnville High School
Girls team scores: McMinnville 209, Grant 221, Franklin 136, Newport 126, Valley Catholic 92, Amity 80, Willamina 50, Delphian 39, Dayton 32, Yamhill-Carlton 30, Perrydale 23, Taft 22, Knappa 6.
Boys team scores: Grant 360, McMinnville 281, Franklin 173, Newport 131, Valley Catholic 76, Delphian 42, Taft 28, Amity 27, Yamhill-Carlton 22, Perrydale 20, Knappa 20, Willamina 6.
At Reedsport, freshman Mildred Ervin found her way to the podium three times as an individual and once as part of a Waldport High School relay team in pacing the Irish girls March 22 at the Reedsport Invite Only meet.
In a competition that pitted only Mapleton, Waldport and Yoncalla against host Reedsport, Ervin won the girls triple jump, competing unopposed, with a leap of 22 feet, 8 inches. Ervin also placed second in both the 100 and 200 meter races, and ran the first leg for Waldport’s victorious 400-meter relay team.
Also for the Irish girls, freshman Payshentz Herron won the 100 and took second in the 200, senior Iris Donovan set a personal record in winning the 3,000, freshman Kiana McNeil earned the javelin title and took fifth in the 100, and freshman Erin Caldwell earned second in the shot put with a personal-best distance of 20-10.
Ervin, Herron, freshman Payton Abele and junior Mia Dooley combined to win the 400 relay for Waldport in 58.2 seconds, two full seconds faster than runner-up Reedsport.
For the Irish boys, senior TJ Lupardes won the 200, placed second in the triple jump and fourth in the high jump, and freshman Kelden McNeil won the 400 in 65.1 seconds and was second in the long jump and tied for fourth in the 200. Other standouts for the Waldport boys included junior Elijah Perez, who won the 300 hurdles, placed second in the 110 hurdles and third in the javelin, senior Liam Morgan, who took second in both the 800 and 1,500 meters, freshman Evan Morgan, who was second in the 3,000, and junior Corben Simon, who earned a second-place finish in the shot put.
Both the Irish girls and boys teams are scheduled to return to action Saturday, April 8, at the 21st Prefontaine Rotary Invitational in Coos Bay.
