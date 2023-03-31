MCMINNVILLE — Junior Kaz Mitchell won the boys pole vault, and senior Keenan Williams claimed the boys discus title for Newport High School on March 23 when the Cubs and Taft girls and boys track and field teams competed at the 13-school Jim Barks Grizzly Bear Open meet at McMinnville High School.

The Cubs boys tallied 131 points to finish fourth in the team standings, while Grant was the team champion with 360 points, followed by meet-host McMinnville (281), Franklin (136) and Newport. Taft tallied 28 points to finish eighth on the boys leaderboard.

