BEAVERTON — Junior Sam Postlewait and sophomore Ben Hurty led the Newport High School boys to a second-place team finish, and juniors Layla Bretz and Pia Lihou paced the Cubs girls to a tie for fifth in the team standings last Friday and Saturday at the 2023 OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championships at the Tualatin Hill Aquatic Center.

Postlewait claimed individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle, winning in 21.77 seconds to best Catlin Gabel senior Akira Van de Groendendaal by 0.12 seconds, and the 100 backstroke, again edging Van de Groendendaal, this time by 0.27 seconds. That helped the Cubs boys to a 48-point effort, second to defending champion Catlin Gabel, which tallied 70 points. A year ago, Catlin Gabel snapped Newport’s run of three straight boys state championships.

