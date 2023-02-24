The Newport High School boys swim team poses last Saturday with the second-place team trophy from the 2023 OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. (Photos courtesy of OSAA)
Newport High School junior Sam Postlewait stands atop the podium after winning the Feb. 18 boys 50-yard freestyle at the 4A4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. Postlewait also scored an individual win the boys 100 backstroke, and along with William Postlewait, Ben Hurty and Braylon Belloni, combined to earn a victory in the boys 200-freestyle relay.
Newport High School junior Layla Bretz, second from right, collects her third-place medal from the girls 100 freestyle at the 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. Bretz also finished fourth in the 50 freestyle.
Members of the Newport High School swim team react to the cheers of classmates, school administrators and fans from inside a school bus just before leaving Feb. 16 for the 2023 OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming Championships at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center in Beaverton. The team left the city via escort from vehicles and personnel from the Newport Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Fire Department and Oregon State Police. (Photo by Michael Heinbach)
BEAVERTON — Junior Sam Postlewait and sophomore Ben Hurty led the Newport High School boys to a second-place team finish, and juniors Layla Bretz and Pia Lihou paced the Cubs girls to a tie for fifth in the team standings last Friday and Saturday at the 2023 OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championships at the Tualatin Hill Aquatic Center.
Postlewait claimed individual wins in the 50-yard freestyle, winning in 21.77 seconds to best Catlin Gabel senior Akira Van de Groendendaal by 0.12 seconds, and the 100 backstroke, again edging Van de Groendendaal, this time by 0.27 seconds. That helped the Cubs boys to a 48-point effort, second to defending champion Catlin Gabel, which tallied 70 points. A year ago, Catlin Gabel snapped Newport’s run of three straight boys state championships.
Hurty won the boys 100 freestyle in 49.62 seconds, and placed third in the 200-individual medley, finishing in 2:01,12.
Hurty and Postlewait were joined by teammates William Postlewait and Braylon Belloni in winning the 200-freestyle relay; and by William Postlewait and Ivan Farias in taking third in the 200-medley relay.
Juniors Bretz, Lihou and Claire Hurty and senior Ana Kaldy did all of the scoring for the Newport girls, who scored 23 to finish in fifth along with North Bend. Catlin Gabel scored 54 points to best Sweet Home, winner of four of the previous six girls state championships, by just three points.
Individually, Bretz swam to a third-place finish in the 100 freestyle and a fourth in the 50 freestyle; and Lihou claimed fifth in the 100 backstroke.
Bretz and Lihou teamed with Kaldy and Claire Hurty to finish third in the both the 200-medley and 200-freestyle relays.
Taft junior Noah Serrato, the lone area swimmer at the state meet not from Newport, finished ninth in the boys 200 freestyle preliminaries last Friday and did not advance to Saturday’s final heat.
2023 OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A Swimming State Championships
Feb. 17-18 at Tualatin Hills Aquatic Center, Beaverton
Girls team scores: Catlin Gabel 54, Sweet Home 51, St. Mary’s School 36, Cove 26, Newport 23, North Bend 23, Cascade Christian 21, Molalla 20, La Grande 17, The Dalles 10, Valley Catholic 9, Corbett 6, Pendleton 5, Marshfield 5, Stayton 3, Cottage Grove 2, Marist Catholic 1, Sisters 1.
Boys team scores: Catlin Gabel 70, Newport 48, La Grande 43, Marist Catholic 26, North Bend 25, Valley Catholic 18, Marshfield 16, The Dalles 14, Sisters 9, Pendleton 8, Madras 7, Cove 6, Sweet Home 5, Philomath 4, Kennedy 3, Tillamook 3, Klamath Union 2, Astoria 2, Henley 2, Junction City 1.
Newport placers
GIRLS
200-medley relay — Claire Hurty, Pia Lihou, Layla Bretz, Ana Kaldy, third.
200-freestyle relay — Claire Hurty, Ana Kaldy, Pia Lihou, Layla Bretz, third.
