Newport junior midfielder Tony Gonzalez, photographed earlier this season during a match at Morrow Field, is an All-4A-3 Oregon West Conference boys soccer first-team selection. (News-Times file photo)
Just days after the Newport High School boys soccer team’s season ended last Saturday in a 2-0 state quarterfinal loss at Ontario, several Cubs received some well-earned good news earlier this week.
Six Newport players learned they’d earned recognition for their play this fall from 4A-3 Oregon West Conference coaches Tuesday, when the league released its all-conference teams and postseason honors.
Two Newport players collected first-team all-conference honors — senior defender Drake Dougherty, who attends Eddyville Charter School, and junior midfielder Tony Gonzalez. Newport junior midfielder/forward Ivan Hernandez and junior forward Brock Spink were second-team selections, while honorable mention went to Cubs senior forward Marlon Acevedo and senior defender Byron Velazquez.
Dougherty, Gonzalez, Hernandez and Velazquez captained the Newport boys to a 7-5-5 overall record that included a Nov. 1 first round state playoff victory at Madras.
Philomath senior goalkeeper Teddy Benbow was tabbed the conference’s Player of the Year, and Chris Shields of league champion Stayton claimed Coach of the Year honors.
All-4A-3 Oregon West Conference boys soccer teams and honors
Player of the Year: Teddy Benbow, Sr., GK, Philomath.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.